How interactive screen use reduces sleep time in teens

A new study shows that 15-year-old adolescents who spent time texting people or playing video games in the hour before bed took 30 minutes longer to fall asleep. (Pixabay)

It’s well-known that using screen time can negatively impact sleep quality and overall well-being. Now, a new study shows that interactive screen use such as playing games or texting can reduce sleep time more than passive screen time such as watching television.

The study, led by researchers from Penn State University, shows that 15-year-old adolescents who spent time texting people or playing video games in the hour before bed took 30 minutes longer to fall asleep compared to those who did not engage in interactive screen time. Furthermore, for each hour during the day that teens spent playing video games beyond their usual amount, their sleep was delayed by about 10 minutes, the university’s press statement explained.

When an adolescent doesn’t get enough sleep during the night and has to get up early morning to go to school, it can affect their health. “Without adequate sleep, kids are at increased risk of obesity, as well as impaired cognition, emotion regulation and mental health,” lead author David Reichenberger said in the statement.

The findings, published in Journal of Adolescent Health, revealed that the teens usually spent an average of two hours every day talking with friends through email and texting on the phone or through social media.

They spend about 1.3 hours every day playing video games, less than an hour per day surfing the internet and about 1.7 hours per day watching television or videos. In the hour before going to bed at night, they texted or played video games using a phone, computer or tablet and watched television or movies, 77% and 69% of the time, respectively. They slept for an average of 7.8 hours every night.

Notably, the researchers did not find any significant links between passive screen-based activities and sleep such as browsing the internet and watching television. “It could be that these more passive activities are less mentally stimulating than interactive activities, like texting and video game playing,” study author Anne-Marie Chang said in the statement.

Previous studies have also shown that screen time can harm one’s health. A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics in August showed that constant exposure to screens could lead to developmental delays in communication and problem-solving among toddlers.

These studies show that limiting screen use, especially interactive activities, could help protect kids’ health.

