How to eat sweets and stay fit this Navratri

Let's be honest; it is hard to completely eschew sweets during the festive season, however disciplined you are as a person. While a few spoonfuls of sugar won't harm you, the amount present in most sweets can make it harder for you to reach your goals if you are on a strict, calorie-deficit diet.
Enter sweets made with better ingredients and sweetened with stevia, a way to indulge without going too overboard. Admittedly, these are calorie-dense, too, so do not overdo them. But it could be a better alternative for you than the usual maida-and-sugar-based Navratri fare. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor offers two healthier mithai options that you can try out this festive season.
Vrat ka halwa
Ingredients
1½ cups water chestnut flour (singhade kaatta)
4 tbsps ghee
¼ cup almond flour
1 cup desiccated coconut
1 cup milk
6 tbsps stevia powder
½ tsp green cardamom powder
Slivered almonds to sprinkle
Preparation time
5-10 minutes
Cooking time
15-20 minutes
Serves
4
Method
Sweet Potato Kheer
Ingredients
3 medium sweet potatoes, boiled, peeled and grated
3 tsp ghee
2 tbsps stevia powder
3½ cups milk
¼ teaspoon green cardamom powder
10-12 cashew nuts, broken into pieces
10-12 almonds, thinly sliced
10-12 pistachios, thinly sliced
Preparation Time
25-30 minutes
Cooking Time
10-15 minutes
Serves
4
Method