Home > Health> Wellness > How Pilates is great for your mind and body 

How Pilates is great for your mind and body 

Namrata Purohit, a Stott Pilates instructor, tells Lounge why everyone should be including Pilates in their daily routine

Pilates is a mind and body form of exercise that works the entire body inside out (Special Arrangement)

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 14.11.2021  |  12:30 PM IST

Namrata Purohit, started her career at 16, going on to become one of the youngest trained Stott Pilates Instructor' in the world. She founded the ThePilates Studio in Mumbai and has trained celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Janvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, among others. In an interview with Lounge, she talks about why everyone should be adding Pilates to their workout routine. 

What exactly is Pilates? What makes it so special? 

Pilates is a mind and body form of exercise that works the entire body inside out. It works on all aspects of fitness and is customised to an individual's needs and goals.

Pilates was started by a man, Joseph Pilates, for men at war and then transformed for ballet and contemporary dancers. So, I like to say, simply put, Pilates will give you the strength of a warrior but the lean, long, flexible body of a dancer. In addition, Pilates is a highly safe form of exercise that can be done by people of all ages and even those with injuries working on rehabilitation. 

What are the benefits it offers? 

  • Helps you build lean body mass
  • Develops strength not only of the superficial or bigger muscles but even the deep smaller muscles of the body.
  • Improves flexibility
  • Improved stability and balance
  • Enhanced coordination and concentration
  • Builds awareness of the body
  • Can help with injury prevention and rehabilitation
  • Improves posture
  • Increases core strength
  • Decreases stress and increases energy

Are there any new developments in the Pilates space that you'd like our readers to know about? What makes it such an evergreen form of movement? 

Pilates is always developing. While the standard exercises remain and are evergreen due to their efficiency and effectiveness, there is always more research to help people with different conditions. There are also additions of various props and equipment. The amazing thing about Pilates is that you can do a never-ending list of exercises and variations on one piece of equipment, ensuring that one is constantly challenged physically and working mentally. One can never get bored as there is always something new to do and learn. 

The amazing thing about Pilates is that you can do a never-ending list of exercises and variations on one piece of equipment
What makes Stotts Pilates so special? 

Stott Pilates or Merrithew Pilates is a school of Pilates with years of knowledge and, in my opinion, the best equipment. We follow their school of thought as they do a lot of research, constantly evolve and are backed by a lot of knowledge. 

Why do workouts with a mind-body connect matter so much in these difficult times? 

Everything goes hand in hand. You see the best results on your body when your mind is happy and calm. A stressed mind cannot give you the best results. In these times, people have come to realise the importance of mental health, and exercise through its release of endorphins and all things feel good can really enhance one's mood. Pilates, a mind-body form of exercise, goes further to focus on breath and control and helps calm the mind down and focus while getting fit! 

Do you think Pilates alone is a complete workout? Or do you think it should be alternated with other activities? Why or why not? 

Pilates is a complete workout as it works on all aspects of fitness from strength to flexibility, coordination to balance. It works the entire body in multiple planes of motion and is customised to each individual. 

The only thing I sometimes recommend adding is a few cardiovascular exercises along with Pilates. 

 Any tips or words of advice?

KISSS: Keep it safe, simple and smart

 

 

 

