Obesity linked to worrying rise in chronic joint pain, hypertension: Study

The findings showed that among obese people, there was a higher prevalence of orthopaedic issues compared to other health complications. (Pexels)

Obesity in India is a significant public health concern in India that leads to serious health issues such as orthopaedic problems, diabetes, and heart disease. A new report has found a high occurrence of obesity in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. A particularly concerning finding was a 50% increase in the number of comorbidities among individuals aged between 36 to 45 years.

The recent obesity report by health tech platform HexaHealth, involving 1,000 individuals in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, revealed a significant rise in chronic joint pain and hypertension among obese individuals aged 26 years and above.

The survey focused on individuals aged between 18 to 55 years with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. The findings also indicated that among obese people, there was a higher prevalence of orthopaedic issues compared to other health complications.

Moreover, the survey showed that obese individuals in Bengaluru are likely to develop obesity-related comorbidities early on and have the highest rate of comorbidities among the under-20 metro youth population. About 15% of these individuals had more than one comorbidity. Comorbidities in Delhi and Mumbai youngsters have also increased significantly, with 36% and 41% of obese people developing comorbidities respectively.

“A particularly concerning revelation was the occurrence of comorbidities in youth under 20 years of age. Maybe the pandemic lockdown had an impact but it’s alarming to see a good number of them developing comorbidities when they’re supposed to have better metabolism,” Ankur Gigras, CEO and co-founder of HexaHealth said in a press statement.

Along with the prevalence of comorbidities, the survey examined awareness of medical treatments, fitness efforts and dieting, use of fitness gadgets, the impact of working from home, and views on medications.

The findings showed that obese people from Mumbai showed a lower willingness to seek medical treatments (15.97%) compared to NCR (19.71%) and Bengaluru (19.34%) residents. However, people from Mumbai aged between 45 and 55 years showed a higher level of ignorance (36.5%) towards medical treatments compared to Bengaluru (19%) and Delhi (23%). Furthermore, a higher number of people from NCR were willing to pursue weight loss treatment, especially those aged between 26 and 35 years (20%).

Regarding engagement in fitness activities, about 40% of people from Mumbai pursued either dieting or fitness regimes to control obesity. The survey found that 43% of obese individuals from Mumbai had an active lifestyle, followed by Delhi with 36% and Bengaluru with 32%. Along with exercise, 42% of those from Mumbai also dieted, but it wasn’t something that more people in Bengaluru actively pursued.

Although people in Bengaluru did not show a willingness to engage in consistent fitness activities, the study fitness gadget adoption was highest among them, at 43%.

Working from home is a significant factor that has led to an increase in sedentary lifestyles. The study shows that 70% of users in Bengaluru spend at least 6 hours of daily sitting, compared to 63% in Delhi and 60% in Mumbai. Another concern highlighted by the study was reliance on medication, and the findings showed that 56% of people from Bengaluru depended on medication for obesity.

“Our findings underscore the need for concerted efforts and awareness campaigns to combat the complex interplay of obesity and comorbidities in these cities,” Gigras suggested in the statement.

