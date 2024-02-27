4 habits that can help you tackle daily stress Scheduling some me-time everyday can help rejuvenate your energy levels /health/wellness/habits-daily-stress-healthy-snacking-exercise-hydration-personal-time-111709001051039.html 111709001051039 story

We lead such stressful lives that finding a few moments of quiet can feel like a task. While what I am going to say may seem repetitive, the habits that have helped me manage a hectic life and feel good are eating clean, having a balanced diet, and staying active. While it's easier said than done to stick to healthy habits, here are four you should try and incorporate into your daily schedule to overcome daily stress.

Exercising every day: Stress melts away when you're working out, playing sports, or dancing to your favorite music—these are some effective stress busters. Integrating practices like yoga into your exercise regimen fosters a deeper connection between mind and body, promoting inner peace.

Healthy snacking habits: In our already stressful lives, unhealthy eating habits only exacerbate the problem. Thus, snacking right is crucial, especially for those caught up with work all day. My suggestion is to always carry a box of fruits and nuts, and you'll thank me later. As almonds are rich in 15 essential nutrients and have satiating properties, I always carry a box of almonds with me whenever I am out for a shoot or conducting my classes. These powerhouse nuts ensure weight management and also help manage blood sugar levels, stress, heart health, and promote radiant skin naturally. Other handy snacks include fruits, yogurt, and homemade trail mix. For healthy snacking post-workouts, incorporate drinks like orange juice, lemon juice into your routine to keep yourself going.

Staying hydrated: One of the most important practices is staying hydrated, yet it's often overlooked. With ongoing busy work schedules, maintaining regular water intake can be challenging. Like good food, water is essential to keep us active throughout the day. Opting for water over carbonated or aerated beverages can increase your daily intake while avoiding unnecessary calories. It's generally suggested to drink 2-3 litres of water daily but starting with 8 glasses is a good beginning.

Prioritising personal time: Amid juggling work, family, and friends, it's easy to overlook our own needs and well-being, which is not the right approach. Focusing on a self-care plan is important. Giving yourself some much deserved ‘me time’ as a part of regular schedules helps in rejuvenation, ultimately bringing down stress levels. Indulging in activities like reading, listening to music, or meditating for a few minutes during your scheduled ‘me time’ can provide the energy needed to tackle the rest of the day.

Yasmin Karachiwala is a leading fitness expert and pioneer of the Pilates physical fitness system in India.

