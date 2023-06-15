Can gentle cleansers kill viruses as effectively as harsh soaps? A new study compared virus killing ability of anti-bacterial soap, natural soap, foam cleansers, and bath wash products /health/wellness/gentle-cleansers-kill-viruses-effectively-harsh-soaps-111686821878452.html 111686821878452 story

The aggressiveness of harsh soaps is often considered key for skin cleansing and killing viruses. However, previous research has shown how they can damage the skin and make it dry. Now, a new study reveals that gentle cleansers are as effective as harsh soaps in removing viruses.

Researchers from the University of Sheffield’s Sheffield Dermatology Research (SDR) group tested antibacterial soap, natural soap, foam cleansers, and bath wash products, to examine their ability to kill enveloped viruses. These viruses such as human coronavirus and influenza have an extra layer of structural protection, according to a press statement from the University of Sheffield.

The findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Virology, revealed gentle cleansers were able to eliminate enveloped viruses, but not non-enveloped viruses which showed resistance against skin-friendly cleansers, as well as harsh soaps, according to the statement.

“Washing our hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds was a fundamental message advocated in the UK to help stop the spread of Covid-19. But for healthcare professionals, who can wash their hands as many as 100 times during a 12-hour shift, this may cause unintended adverse effects,” Dr Munitta Muthana from the Department of Oncology and Metabolism explained in the statement. For instance, people can develop irritant contact dermatitis which can make the skin inflamed, blister and crack, and increase transmission of bacteria and viruses.

This disease can lead to a reduction in compliance with personal protective equipment (PPE) and inadequate hand washing as people might worry about making the symptoms worse. It can also significantly affect workplace productivity, according to the researchers.

“For the first time, our study has shown substituting harsh soaps with milder wash products such as gentle cleansers is effective in fighting against enveloped viruses, including human coronavirus, which is very encouraging - especially for those in jobs in which irritant contact dermatitis is an occupational hazard,” Muthana said in the statement.

The researchers also found that using moisturisers to help protect the skin did not prevent the products' antiviral activity, which shows that people don’t have to use harsh products on their skin to kill viruses.

