A good way to stay motivated on your path to eating healthy is to treat yourself, from time to time (Unsplash/Farhad Ibrahimzade)

Changing eating habits can be a daunting task for anyone. It is easy to fall into a pattern of unhealthy eating habits, and shifting them all together can be difficult. However, it’s not impossible. Here are five easy ways you can adopt healthier eating practices.

Identify the problem

Before anything else, it is important to identify why you want to change your eating habits. Is it for health reasons? Are you looking to lose weight? Or do you simply want to feel better? Identifying the problem will help you to set realistic goals and establish a plan of action. If energy is something that you struggle with, having food that boosts energy can be a good helping hack. Almonds can be a good pick here, they are a healthy source of energy and help keep you active.

Start small

Trying to make drastic changes overnight can be overwhelming and may even lead you to giving up altogether. Starting small, such as gradually reducing your sugar or salt intake, can make a big impact in the long term. Small changes are more sustainable and easier to maintain. Incorporating small changes in your life like eating a handful of nuts every day and working out regularly will help you maintain a healthy life.

Plan ahead

Planning your meals in advance can help you stay on track and avoid making unhealthy choices. Create a grocery list, meal prep, and pack healthy snacks to take with you when you’re on the go. By having a plan, you’re more likely to make healthier choices.

Swap junk with better snacking

Although the idea of snacking on junk food is given a negative connotation, snacking is not necessarily a bad thing. Swap out junk food for healthier alternatives such as fruits, dry fruits, veggies, nuts, and whole-grain options. Experiment with flavors and find what works for you. There are numerous recipes and ideas online to keep your meals interesting and healthy. Nuts like almonds are a great alternative to start off as a snack to get over that craving feeling. They are packed with nutrients and minerals that not only help boost energy but also contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.

Reward yourself

Treat yourself every now and then for sticking to your eating plan. It’s important to celebrate your small victories, yes, but doing so will also keep you motivated to continue the healthy habits you’ve adopted. Just remember to not overdo it.

Changing your eating habits doesn’t have to be overwhelming or stressful. By starting small, planning ahead, swapping unhealthy snack options for healthier ones, identifying the problem and rewarding yourself for progress, anyone can adopt healthier eating habits and make them a part of a daily routine.

Yasmin Karachiwala is a leading fitness expert and pioneer of the Pilates physical fitness system in India.

