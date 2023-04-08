Do you really need a hydration corner in your home? Making drinking water a fun ritual seems to work for a lot of people. Here's what you need to get started if remebering to stay hydrated has become a drudge /health/wellness/do-you-really-need-a-hydration-corner-in-your-home-111680937311281.html 111680937311281 story

Instagram and TikTok (not available in India but check videos re-posted on twitter) are full of people creating ‘hydration corners’ in their home. The US market is flooded with drink sachets containing flavouring agents and electrolytes that people add to their humongous water bottles in the morning and keep sipping from through the day.

Tempting as it is to make fun of the trend — since when did drinking water become so complicated? — it is true that a majority of us who lead sedentary, indoor lives don’t drink the required 2-3 liters of water a day, and if creating a fun ritual around it helps with the goal, who are we to quibble, especially with the cruel Indian summer around the corner? Also, it's a great way of delivering essential vitamins and electrolyes to your body.

Creating a hydration corner is a great way to encourage creating a healthy habit and stay hydrated throughout the day. Here are some steps you can follow to create your own hydration corner:

Choose a dedicated space: Select a convenient location in your home or workplace that is easily accessible and where you spend a lot of time. It could be a corner of your desk, a countertop in your kitchen, or a designated shelf in your pantry.

Get a water dispenser: Consider investing in a water dispenser that fits your space and meets your hydration needs. There are many options available, including countertop or freestanding models, hot and cold water dispensers, and filtered water dispensers.

Use reusable water bottles: Choose a few high-quality reusable water bottles that fit your personal style and are easy to carry around. Stainless steel or glass water bottles are great options as they are durable, eco-friendly, and easy to clean.

Add flavour to your water: Make your hydration corner more appealing by adding natural flavourings to your water. Fresh fruits like lemon, lime, cucumber, or berries can infuse your water with a delicious taste and added nutrients.

Make it visually appealing: Use decorative elements to create an attractive hydration corner that will inspire you to stay hydrated. You could add plants, motivational posters, or colourful straws to your space.

Pre-mixed flavouring sachets are also becoming popular in India. Here are some of the options you can choose from — they include both liquid drops as well as powders.

Beyond Water Vitamin Water

Beyond Water

Beyond Water drops, available in flavours like Lemon Iced Tea, Lemon Mint, Strawberry, Mango Peach, Watermelon Mint, and Zesty Orange pack is made using no sugar, use 99% pure Stevia, a natural and 0-calorie substitute for sugar. The hydration drink is made with 15% RDA of Vitamin B6, D3, C, A, B12, and E. The almost zero-calorie drink includes added electrolytes and vitamins required by our body.

Available on: Amazon.in; ₹1,200 for 6 bottles

Plix Tender Coconut Water Premix Powder

Plix tender coconut mix

This premix powder contains natural electrolytes from coconut, which help you regulates fluid balance, maintain healthy nerve and muscle function and gives a glow to skin. It is free of added preservatives and artificial flavours.

Available on Plixlife.com; ₹599 for 30 sachets

Waterful Hydration Mix

Waterful hydration mix

These mixers are plant-based with natural fruit flavours and colours. While it contains a spot of sugar, it is free of artificial sweeteners and contains antioxidants and immunity boosters.