The benefits your cup of coffee holds From being a mood booster to lowering heart risk, coffee in moderation can be good for you /health/wellness/coffee-health-benefits-caffeine-mood-booster-111693932402889.html 111693932402889 story

Beyond its role as everyone's cup of joy every morning, coffee is a repository of potential health benefits waiting to be uncovered. Read on to know about the benefits your cup of coffee holds in it:

Wake your brain power up

If your morning mantra is about battling grogginess and embracing alertness, coffee is your trusty ally. The caffeine in coffee is a superstar in boosting your brain's wakefulness. Think of it as your brain's snooze button – but with a caffeinated twist! Studies have shown that caffeine can improve cognitive functions like memory, focus and reaction time. A moderate intake of coffee, about 1-2 cups per day, can give your brain the boost it needs without sending it into overdrive. So, the next time you must tackle a mental challenge, let a cup of coffee be your fuel for thinking.

Mood booster extraordinaire

Ever had a cup of coffee that felt like a warm hug? That's not just the coziness of the hot beverage talking; it's the essence of coffee working on your mood. The caffeine in coffee triggers the release of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, which are often associated with feelings of happiness and pleasure. So, whether you're gearing up for a busy workday or just need a dose of cheer, your mug of coffee can double as your mood-lifting companion. Plus, the aroma itself can whisk you away to your happy place – even if just for a moment.

Also read: Inflammation: Signs you have it and finding the solution in your diet

A shield against certain ills

Coffee isn't just about taste. It's a stealthy protector against various health issues. Studies suggest that regular coffee consumption is associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The antioxidants in coffee can play a role in protecting brain cells, potentially lowering the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. And with India being home to over 77 million diabetes cases, a daily cup of coffee could be part of the defense against this widespread issue.

Hearty cheers to cardiovascular health

Your heart loves coffee as much as you do – seriously. Moderate coffee consumption has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in coffee, such as chlorogenic acid, can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which affect heart health. In India, where heart diseases are a leading cause of mortality, adopting heart-friendly habits like moderate coffee consumption can be a step in the right direction. So, toast your heart's health with a cup of your favorite brew.

Aids in weight management

If you've ever wondered if coffee could lend a hand in your weight management journey, the answer is a flavourful ‘Yes’. Caffeine can boost your metabolic rate, aiding in the burning of calories. Additionally, coffee can act as an appetite suppressant, making those mid-morning cravings more manageable. As per the Indian National Family Health Survey, over 135 million Indians are obese. While coffee isn't a magic solution, it can complement a balanced lifestyle and a mindful diet, supporting your efforts to maintain a healthy weight.

India's coffee consumption is rising, with the country now consuming around 6.2 million 60-kilogram bags of coffee annually. With coffee culture gaining momentum, there's rising awareness of coffee's potential in India's wellness scene. Yet, while its benefits are as rich as its flavors, its important to remember that moderation is key. Embracing coffee's healthful perks doesn't mean drowning yourself in cups; it's about savoring each sip mindfully and letting the goodness unfold.

Mridhul Prakash is designated Partner at Vaishnavi Estate, Bengaluru.

Also read: Oil pulling: The wellness ritual that's always trending