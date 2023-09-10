How to safeguard your children from serious fever

The ongoing rainy season is a time for parents to be careful as the inclement weather can ring in several infections and fever in kids. Fever is a common childhood illness, but at times, it can be a sign of something more serious, such as dengue, typhoid or viral fever. These diseases are caused by viruses or bacteria and can be spread through mosquito bites, contaminated food or water, or close contact with an infected person.
Dengue
Dengue is a mosquito-borne illness that is common in tropical and subtropical regions. It is caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. Symptoms of dengue fever can vary from mild to severe and can include fever, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, rash, and vomiting. In extreme cases, dengue can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever, a life-threatening condition.
Typhoid
Typhoid is a bacterial infection that is caused by Salmonella typhi bacteria. It is spread through contaminated food or water, or close contact with an infected person. The symptoms of typhoid can include fever, headache, fatigue, cough, constipation, and reddish spots on the skin. In severe cases, typhoid can lead to pneumonia, sepsis, and death.
Viral fever
It is a common illness caused by a virus. It is characterised by fever, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, and sore throat. Viral fever is usually mild and goes away on its own within a week. However, in some cases, it can lead to more serious complications, such as pneumonia or encephalitis.
Preventive measures for children from getting sick
There are several things that parents can do to prevent their children from contracting dengue, typhoid or viral fever.
Fever is a common symptom of many childhood illnesses, but it can also be a sign of something more serious. By following the preventive measures mentioned above, you can safeguard children from getting affected by dengue, typhoid or viral fever. And if they do end up with a fever, don't waste any time in seeking advice from a medical expert to determine the cause. Remember: early diagnosis and treatment are essential to keep your children safe and healthy.
Dr. Shrishailesh Mantur is a neonatologist and pediatrician at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Bengaluru.
