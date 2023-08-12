Why and how you can reduce your little one's love for sugary treats

Today, sugary treats and processed foods have become easily accessible to kids everywhere. Because of this, children are more susceptible than ever to these unhealthy options. However, what might seem like an innocent indulgence of munching on chocolates or sipping on packaged drinks comes at a high cost to their health. The high levels of added sugar in these foods not only pose immediate risks to dental health, leading to tooth decay and cavities, but also act as a catalyst for a mounting health crisis.

The ill-effects of excessive sugar intake on kids

Excessive sugar consumption can be detrimental to children's health in several ways.

Childhood obesity: Firstly, high sugar intake is a leading cause of childhood obesity. Sugar-rich foods and beverages are often calorie-dense and low in essential nutrients, causing children to consume more calories than they need. This surplus energy is stored as fat, leading to weight gain and increased risk of obesity-related health issues such as hypertension, joint problems, and in some instances, sleep apnea.

Tooth decay: Sugar has a strong influence on dental health because it can lead to tooth decay. Tooth decay is a prevalent dental issue that arises when oral bacteria consume sugar and generate acids. These acids can affect the enamel of the teeth, leading to cavities. Beverages high in sugar like soda and fruit juice, are especially harmful to dental health as they intensify the impact on teeth.

Type 2 diabetes: Consuming too much sugar might also increase a child's chance of getting type 2 diabetes. Regularly consuming sugary foods and drinks can lead to insulin resistance, wherein the body becomes less responsive to insulin, resulting in elevated blood sugar levels. This condition can eventually progress to type 2 diabetes, a chronic disease that requires lifelong care.

If you are a parent, you can follow the strategies mentioned below for managing sugar intake of your young one(s):

Read labels and make informed choices: Carefully read food labels to identify hidden sugars in products. Various names can be used to disguise sugar in products including sucrose, glucose, high fructose corn syrup, and numerous others. Being aware of these alternative names can help in making healthier choices for your kids.

Limit processed foods and beverages: Processed foods and sugary beverages like soda, fruit juices and sports drinks are significant sources of added sugars in children’s diets. Reducing the consumption of these items can significantly cut down on their sugar intake.

Offer nutritious snacks: Instead of sugary treats, provide children with nutritious snacks such as fresh fruits and vegetables, yoghurt, nuts and whole-grain crackers. These options not only provide essential vitamins and minerals but also help keep their energy levels stable throughout the day.

Educate and involve children: It is important to teach children about the importance of a balanced diet. When children understand the impact of sugar on their health, they are more likely to make healthier choices.

Healthier snacking alternatives

Fresh fruits: Incorporate a variety of fresh fruits into your children’s diets. Fruits are naturally sweet and contain essential nutrients and dietary fibre that support overall health.

Natural sweeteners: When baking or cooking, use natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup or dates instead of refined sugars. These alternatives add sweetness without the harmful effects of processed sugar

Homemade snacks: Prepare homemade snacks like granola bars, energy bites or fruit popsicles using natural ingredients. This way, you have control over the sugar content and can ensure the snacks are made with wholesome components.

Promoting the health and well-being of children starts with effectively managing their sugar intake and encouraging them to opt for healthier alternatives. Understanding the risks associated with excessive sugar consumption empowers parents and caregivers to make informed choices about the foods and beverages they offer to children. By embracing a diet centered around fresh fruits, vegetables and natural sweeteners, we can drastically lower the incidence of obesity and associated health issues while instilling lifelong healthy eating habits in children.

Dr Anjali Saxena is general paediatrician at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Delhi.

