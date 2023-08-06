How Ayurveda can help you deal with PMS A handy guide on how you can use yoga and Ayurvedic rasayanas to beat mood swings and terrible cramps during that time of the month /health/wellness/ayurveda-pre-menstrual-syndrome-pms-yoga-pranayama-111691231031059.html 111691231031059 story

A majority of women suffer from mild to severe physical and emotional symptoms such as muscle cramps, headaches and mood swings at the beginning of the monthly menstrual cycle (Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Do you feel a sudden emotional outburst accompanied by irritability just before your menstrual cycle is to begin? Do you suffer from mild cramps, constipation and headaches during these days? Chances are you are nodding in agreement. Fret not because you are not alone. These are some of the most common symptoms of Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS). But instead of popping painkillers to find relief, we'd suggest that you give Ayurveda a chance. This ancient holistic healing system has a treasure trove of natural remedies and yoga asanas that can help you sail through that uncomfortable time of the month with ease.

Ayurveda and PMS

PMS is a common occurrence for most women after ovulation and before the beginning of the menstrual period. Women can suffer from mild to severe physical and emotional symptoms during this time such as headaches, sore breasts, cramps, insomnia, mood swings, anxiety and crying spells amongst others. Understanding PMS and managing it through natural methods is the best way to minimise its impact on your life. “Yoga postures and Ayurvedic rasayanas can play a vital role in PMS relief as they help alleviate the symptoms,” explains Dr. Kriti Soni, Head of R&D, Kapiva.

Take PMS by the horns with yoga asanas

Research shows that 90% of women in the reproductive stage experience mild to severe PMS symptoms. During this time, most of you would like to pop a pain killer and cosy up in bed with a heating bag. Try easy yoga postures instead. It will help relieve that devilish premenstrual pain and calm the hormonal roller coaster you might experience during this time. Panna Paranjpe, a certified Jason Crandell Yoga instructor with 20 years of experience, suggests the following yoga asanas and breathing techniques that can lessen your PMS pain.

The Balasana or Child's pose relaxes muscles and reduces stress and anxiety felt during menstruation (Pexels/Elena Fairytale)

Balasana or Child’s Pose is ideal for relieving strain on the thighs, back, shoulder, neck and hip. This restorative pose relaxes the muscles and calms your mind by reducing the stress and anxiety you may feel during this time. Makarasana or Crocodile Pose benefits people with indigestion and constipation in the days leading up to their periods. It also helps relieve stress around the legs, arms, buttocks and shoulders. Ardha Matsyendrasana or Fish Pose is for women get muscular cramps around the abdomen before and during their periods. This posture relaxes the abdominal organs, which helps assuage muscle cramps. It also stretches the back muscles and provides relief in the spinal area. Padahastasana or Standing Forward Bend alleviates depression and anxiety as well as relaxes the body from head to toe. Repeat it a few times and you will feel the difference. Setubandhasana or Bridge Pose heals headaches, which are a common PMS symptom. It soothes the central nervous system, enhances blood circulation, and stretches the leg muscles. Supta Sthiti or Supine Asanas like Supta Svastikasana, Matseyasana, Supta Virasana and Supta Baddha Konasana can help reduce symptoms like breathlessness, heaviness in the breasts, abdominal cramps, and water retention that women endure just before and during their cycle.

“Besides asanas, you must also do yoga nidra and some gentle pranayama such as Brahmari (humming bee breath), Ujjayi (victorious breath), Anulom-Vilom (alternate nostril breath), and deep breathing. Pranayama balances the autonomic nervous system, stops sympathetic nervous system activity, reduces energy consumption and enhances theta and delta brain waves, all of which reduce stress and anxiety and calm the mind. It also improves sleep quality,” explains Paranjpe.

Ayurvedic ingestibles to handle PMS symptoms

Ayurvedic rasayanas or nutrition also help in PMS relief. They are specially formulated with natural plant extracts, raw herbs and essential oils to make products that help fight mood swings and reduce pain experienced during this time. Dr. Soni recommends incorporating the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs and ingredients such as mulethi, shatavari, Ashoka, lodhra and noni to make period care juices for a smoother menstrual cycle.

Make a Shatavari Smoothie with shatavari powder, almond milk, dates, and saffron for hormonal balance, or a Turmeric Latte with turmeric and nutmeg to reduce pain and enjoy a sense of well-being.

“Ayurveda offers a vibrant tapestry of remedies that honor the uniqueness of each woman. By weaving these Ayurvedic threads into your lifestyle, you can transform your PMS experience into a time of self-celebration and empowerment,” notes Dr. Soni.

