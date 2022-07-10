Authors of wellness book 'Ikigai' venture into forest bathing

After the success of international bestselling title Ikigai, authors Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles are back with yet another self-help book, Shinrin Yoku: The Rejuvenating Practice of Forest Bathing.

Also read: 3 things to do for better health and wellbeing

'Shinrin Yoku', which literally translates as 'forest bathing', refers to taking mindful walks amidst nature to relieve stress and realign our energies. It was coined by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in 1982.

"'Shinrin Yoku', the Japanese art of Forest Bathing, is the most powerful remedy that provides us (with) mother nature to recover balance and find inner peace and inspiration for an active and healthy life... In this book, we'll explain how so many of the ailments afflicting city dwellers originate in our disconnect from nature," wrote the authors in the book.

The book, translated from Spanish by Kymm Coveney, offers tips "not only on being fully present and mindful while in the forest, but also on how to tap into that mindfulness at home", even if home is the busiest and most crowded of cities.

According to publishing house Penguin Random House India (PRHI), distributors of the book in the Indian subcontinent, the book has come out at a "perfect time" and is abundant with practical ideas for self transformation.

"This book has come to us at a perfect time. As a country, we've been struggling with stress and fatigue. We hope our readers will benefit from the wisdom of this book and attain their inner calm," Manoj Satti, vice-president, International product and marketing at PRHI.

Garcia and Miralles previous book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life is an international bestseller about how being aware of one's ikigai, roughly meaning 'reason for being', will help lead to a happier, more purposeful and even longer life.

The book, published by Tuttle Publishing, is currently available for sales across online and offline stores.

Also read: Is forest bathing the new ‘ikigai?’