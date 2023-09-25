Almonds are good for healthy weight loss, new study finds A new study shows that almonds contain several nutrients and can be a good addition to a healthy weight-loss diet /health/wellness/almonds-good-healthy-weight-loss-111695631230519.html 111695631230519 story

Nuts have a bad reputation in the weight loss space and are often avoided when on a diet. However, a new study shows that almonds contain several nutrients and can be a good addition to a healthy weight-loss diet.

The largest study of this kind, led by researchers from the University of South Australia (UniSA), found that including almonds in an energy-restricted diet helped people to lose weight and improved their cardiometabolic health. For this, the study compared the results of two diets, one supplemented by almonds and the other by carbohydrate-rich snacks and found that both diets reduced body weight by 7kg, as explained by UniSA’s press statement.

“Nuts, like almonds, are a great snack. They’re high in protein, fibre, and packed with vitamins and minerals, but they also have a high fat content which people can associate with increased body weight,” UniSA researcher Sharayah Carter said in the statement.

Furthermore, nuts contain unsaturated fats, or healthy fats, which can improve blood cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and lead to a healthy heart, the statement added. The findings showed that an almond-supplemented diet showed statistically significant changes in some highly atherogenic lipoprotein subfractions, which could improve cardiometabolic health in the longer term. They are also satiating and make you feel fuller for a longer time.

This study further reiterates a 2022 study by UniSA which found that found that people who consumed almonds, instead of energy-equivalent carbohydrate snacks, reduced their energy intake by 300 kilojoules at the subsequent meal.

Notably, the researchers pointed out that small, positive lifestyle changes can have an impact over a longer period. “When we’re making small, sustainable changes, we’re more likely to be improving our overall health in the long run,” they added in UniSA’s press statement.

Moreover, a 2021 study by researchers from the University of Toronto, emphasised that, contrary to popular assumptions, nuts do not lead to weight gain, as reported by Medical Xpress. The researchers said that they found no association between nuts and weight gain, and in fact, some analyses showed higher nut intake was linked to reductions in body weight and waist circumference.

