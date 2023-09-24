How to not let alarmist food trends affect your diet Experts share six easy tips you can follow to eat healthy and well amid a constant inflow of alarmist news /health/wellness/alarmist-food-trends-healthy-diet-practices-111695485480077.html 111695485480077 story

‘Raw vegan food influencer dies’.

‘WHO advises not to use non-sugar sweeteners’.

‘No ‘fruit’ in fruit drinks: Starbucks dragged to court’.

Reports like these keep popping up on our timeline frequently making us question our food and lifestyle choices from time to time. While one day, ‘sugar’ is a clear-cut villain, another day it’s ‘dairy’ that we need to run from. On the third day we need to follow a ‘keto’ diet while on the fourth, we need to steer clear of ‘carbs’.

So, the bigger question is how can a person keep changing his or her dietary habits based on perpetually changing news? Moreover, how can one remain sane and not get carried away by a host of alarmist food trends that change with every click or scroll and cloud our thoughts further?

Here are a couple of pointers you can keep in mind to eat healthy and stay unaffected by the flurry of (confusing and contradictory) news headlines that's served to us almost every day:

Be sustainable: Instead of getting carried away by fad diets for a short time and giving up, follow what works for you in the long run. “A diet like keto or paleo is a therapeutic one recommended by doctors when a patient has a particular illness like epilepsy. It’s not meant for everyone,” says Bengaluru-based Rathan Bysani, a registered dietician who is also a diabetes educator and a medical keto dietician for kids with epilepsy. Shruti Gupta, a registered dietician in functional medicine, too advises one to go for a sustainable approach.



“People tend to go on crash diets to lose weight whenever there is a festival or function coming up. They are unable to follow this on a long term and go back to their normal weight only to follow a drastic diet again for a special occasion. These drastic ups and downs could lead to ailments and deficiencies. It’s better to eat a balanced and sustainable diet on a daily basis that works for you,” she notes. Occasional indulgence is okay: Instead of omitting an entire food group from your diet or completely restricting yourself from eating junk food, remember that it’s ok to give in to your cravings once in a while. Says F&B entrepreneur and health aficionado Surovi Salgado, “Don’t label any food as ‘absolutely cannot eat’. If you are craving for a burger or pizza, have it but don’t make it a habit. Eat those things occasionally.” Seek the right guidance: Be careful about who you follow on social media. Do your research from reliable sources and medical journals and always go to a professional healthcare practitioner for advice. “Anyone can start a diet and have their own opinion on everything online. It’s easy to follow such people but if you are really serious about your health, go, meet a professional and see what’s feasible for you,” says Bysani.



