3 ways to get more moringa in your diet

If you've grown up eating sambar, it is probably the thing that you've cast aside on your plate uneaten and gotten scolded by your mother for doing so. 'It is great for you," they will tell you when you whine about it being messy and difficult to eat.

As with many things, including turmeric, ghee and millets, the health industry is finally catching up with our grandmothers. By 2018, the once-obscure moringa was a superfood, joining an illustrious list that includes blueberries, kale, avocados, collard greens, quinoa and acai berries. According to the health website Healthline, moringa "is very rich in healthy antioxidants and bioactive plant compounds," pointing out that a cup of freshly chopped leaves contains protein, vitamin B6, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, vitamin A and magnesium. It also has antioxidants like quercetin and chlorogenic acid and is believed to reduce blood sugar levels, inflammation and cholesterol.

While sure, you can pop a moringa supplement, with easy accessibility to drumstick, it is probably easier to just eat it (and it is delicious too). Here are our favourite recipes starting moringa.

Healthy Drumstick Curry

This delicious dish has fresh drumstick pods simmering in a gorgeous red gravy. Chopped drumsticks are first boiled in turmeric and salt before being added to a warm, spicy curry made with shallots, tomato puree and spices, a perfect accompaniment to white rice and pickle on a rainy day

Moringa Dal Fry

Greens in dal are our favourite way to get in an extra serving of vegetables without overthinking it. And when those greens are a superfood, it is even better. All you need to do is clean moringa leaves and then add them to moong dal cooked with spices, chillis, garlic and onion. Simmer, add salt and serve your tasty, healthy dal bursting with protein, antioxidants, vitamins and flavour.

Moringa Rice

Late and don't have time to pack a healthy lunch for you or your children? This one-pot meal is perfect for those days. Saute moringa leaves, add chillis, onion, spices and seasoning and finish by mixing in some already-cooked rice. Let the two cook together for a bit then top with peanuts. Add some yoghurt and there you have it; a gorgeous, perfectly-balanced meal that will keep you going all through the day.

