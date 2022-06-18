3 ways to eat to stay healthy and happy

As Hippocrates, the father of medicine once said, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” Here at Lounge, we've always been a fan of sustainable, sensible eating, believing it to be key to living a good life. We also know that nutrition is a highly personal journey. There is never going to be a universal“perfect” diet; it simply depends on what works best for your lifestyle, temperament and preferences.

This week, all our selected stories focus on nutrition, offering new ways to look at it. For starters, we have Jen Thomas decoding the notorious keto diet for us, pointing out that, while an imperfect diet, it does work for some people. Then comes a story on glycine and why we should think of popping in a glycine supplement. We also examine another oft-practised eating pattern--intermittent fasting--and its impact on physical activity,

Should you fall for the eternal allure of the keto diet?

Jen Thoms doesn't mind eating a bunless burger or a salad without croutons. But she draws the line at giving up fresh fruit, making her a bad advocate of the keto diet. But clearly, there are other people who are great advocates of it. “It’s one of the rare fad diets that has outlived the word fad," points out Thomas, adding that it was worth exploring if there is any merit to the hype.

Maybe, going by the number of people who swear by it. “For some people, the ketogenic diet has been a great experience. It helps them lose stubborn weight or feel less hungry while trying to diet,” she says. She also says that there are other people who find it challenging to adhere to and don’t feel their best on it. “Like any diet, its success of it comes down to multiple factors—a consistently applied calorie deficit, the quality of the food you eat, and the person’s fitness goals and genetics,” writes Thomas.

Is intermittent fasting actually good for weight loss?

What connects Jack Dorsey, Jennifer Aniston, Vanessa Hudgens and Hugh Jackman? They all swear by intermittent fasting. To all the uninitiated, intermittent fasting--IF for short--isn't really a diet; it is a pattern of eating that restricts when you eat rather than what. There are different ways to do this--fasting alternate days, the 5:2 way of eating or time-restricted eating but they essentially work the same way--it basically helps you cut calories, the only thing that works when it comes to weight loss.

However, this does seem to have a downside. “It both reduces the amount of physical activity we do, and reduces how hard we push during exercise,” reports PTI. The report also suggests that it is best to combine fasting with an exercise program that includes resistance training for best results.

Have we finally found the fountain of eternal youth?

“The mythical fountain of youth has been part of popular imagination for centuries. And, in its absence, there have always been hydrating masks, retinol, anti-oxidant-packed superfoods and, if all else fails, botox,” writes Ruchi Shahagadkar, offering us an alternative to all this--glycine.

So what is glycine? How do you get it? What does it do? And what are its side effects, if any? Click on the link above to know more about this sweet-tasting amino acid that is purported to help you stay “forever young,” as the song by Bob Dylan goes.