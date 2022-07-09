3 things to do for better health and wellbeing

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge wellness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you our pick of the wellness stories we have published over the past week, lest you've missed any of them.

This week, we look at things that make you better, which include reading for mental health, eating more protein when on a plant-based diet and managing your stress better. Read on for more

3 things to eat if you are on a plant-based diet

Going plant-based has plenty of benefits; they are low in fat and high in fibre, great for heart and gut health.However, they are also notoriously low in protein, Vitamin D and B12, things you need to pay attention to while planning your meals.We suggest three things that you can eat to hit your protein macros if you have chosen to go plant-based.

How reading can help you improve your mental health

Aditi Sarawagi writes about bibliotherapy, a way of using literature and reading to better your mental health."Conversations around mental health have been steadily increasing over the last few years, not surprising when one considers the impact of the pandemic on people's minds. Bibliotherapy, which truly can benefit people across different age groups and needs, fits in perfectly in this larger narrative around mental health," writes Sarawagi, who goes on to list numerous studies which prove the same. She also speaks to therapists to understand the scope, reach and effect of bibliotherapy.

Not able to lose weight? It could be chronic stress

Jen Thomas' discovery of Why Zebras Don't Get Ulcers by renowned Stanford professor Robert Sapolsky has her thinking about chronic stress and its long-term impact on wellbeing. "Through Sapolsky's work, I now have a new appreciation for how our bodies respond to modern stressors and their impact on our health (and waistlines)," writes Thomas. She then goes on to talk about chronic stress, what it can do to the body and how best to manage it.