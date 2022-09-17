Your fitness mantras for the weekend

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup! Every Saturday, we bring you the pick of the fitness stories published in Lounge. In case you missed them, here’s your chance to get the best advice for your training gains!

This week, we get straight to the business end of self-care, with a story on the importance of recovery therapies. Then we have a great roundup of bodyweight exercises, and finally, a step-by-step guide to master the difficult pull up row.

Why you need regular recovery therapies

Look, you can workout hard every day and burn yourself to the ground, but you won’t see any gains. All you will get are injuries. And nobody wants that right? Now, Lounge has talked in the past about the importance of having rest days between your workout sessions, as well as the importance of sleeping well.

This week, writer Shrenik Avlani adds another important thing to that list of self-care: enrolling for regular recovery therapy. These can only be done by a specialist physiotherapist or a doctor and Avlani lists all the reasons why it is important for you. Read on to find out!

3 great home workouts that will supercharge your strength

Lounge deputy editor and fitness enthusiast Bibek Bhattacharya hates gyms. They just cramp his style, he feels, and there’s too many people. He prefers to workout in the privacy and peace of his own home. If you’re like him, then this is a story for you.

In this list, Bhattacharya lists out three great home workouts that will help you build your back strength. These are all bodyweight workouts and come in ascending levels of difficulty. If you were looking to do some strength training at home, read this!

How to use your bodyweight to strengthen your back

The best exercises for the back almost always include rows of some kind. You must have done plenty of these, from barbell rows to cable rows. But there’s one technique that’s used by gymnasts or those that do calisthenics, that’s even more effective.

In this story, writer Pulasta Dhar writes how to master this: the pull up row. It’s a move that uses a person’s bodyweight to do the rowing motion, which is difficult at the best of times. In this step-by-step guide, Dhar shows how this can be learnt.