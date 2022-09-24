Why you should focus on your fitness this weekend

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness Roundup! Every Saturday, we bring you a pick of the best fitness stories that we published during the week, so you don’t miss any of the good stuff. Our aim is to ensure that your training is as effective as possible, and for this reason, we bring you the best available advice.

This week is all about importance of legs, in one way or another: one looks at the importance of walking, another is a review of pro-level leg recovery gear, and finally, there’s also a story on the best exercises for strengthening your hamstrings. So, let’s get to it.

Why walking is good for you

Walking to gain fitness seems almost too easy, right? What’s the need to workout, get a gym membership, or buy workout gear, when you can just…walk? This is probably why plenty of fitness enthusiasts and trainers have been dismissive about walking as an exercise in itself.

However, a new wide-ranging study has found that walking is, indeed, extremely good for your health. In this story, Shrenik Avlani goes through the research and also talks to fitness trainers and doctors to bring you the whole story.

Hyperice NormaTec 2.0 review: Leg recovery therapy for pros

Of late, we’re getting to see plenty of fitness related products being sold for general use, that we would normally find in the gyms and recovery rooms of the most elite athletes or sports institutions. One of these is the NormaTec 2.0 from Hyperice.

In this hands-on (we should actually say legs-on!) review, Shrenik Avlani tries out this fancy, but highly effective leg recovery gadget. He talks us through on what it does, how it does it, how to use the device and whether it is worth buying. Definitely worth checking out!

3 great exercises to strengthen your hamstrings

It is no wonder that whenever human beings stretch out their stiffness, one of the first muscles they always stretch, sometimes even without thinking about it, are the hamstrings. Rightly so, given how important they are in our body’s posterior chain.

In this excellent article, Pulasta Dhar writes about why it’s important to not just stretch, but also strengthen the hamstrings. He then goes on to list three highly effective exercises that you must always include in your workouts.