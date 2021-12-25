What athletes can teach you about achieving fitness goals

Hello and welcome to another weekend Lounge Fitness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you a selection of fitness and nutrition stories that you might have missed the previous week. At Lounge, we value your fitness goals, and we tailor our stories from fitness experts to help you maximise your goals.

This week we have two excellent stories on top Indian athletes and how they approach their training and rehabilitation programmes. There’s always much to learn from how athletes look after their bodies and they way they approach nutrition. So read on, and have an excellent weekend.

How tennis star Yuki Bhambri is training for his comeback

Back in 2009, Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri was the toast of the town when he won the 2009 Australian Open boys’ title. The previous tennis player to win a major juniors trophy was Leander Paes in 1991. Bhambri was seen as the great big hope of Indian tennis.

However, in the 12 years since, things haven’t gone according to plan for Bhambri, and that was because he kept suffering injuries at important moments of his career. In this free-ranging interview with sports writer Deepti Patwardhan, Bhambri talks about how he has been training over the past year to overcome his injuries and get back to playing. There’s much to be learned from the grit, determination and knowhow that Bhambri brings to the table.

How footballer Asish Rai trained to become an ISL star

One of the brightest stars in the current Indian Super League (ISL) season is Hyderabad FC’s young footballer Asish Rai. A gifted full back, Rai has burst onto the scene as a exceptionally fast player who’s as good at defending as he is in joining the attack. With his performances this season, he is tipped to become an Indian international soon.

In this story, Rai and his coaches tell football writer Pulasta Dhar about the training regimes and nutrition that the footballer adopts. You will find important points on the kind of exercises you should do to develop the same kind of explosive power that makes Rai so fast. He also talks about the need to be consistent, something we can all learn from.

