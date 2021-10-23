Three tips to power up your weekend workout

It's often hard to ignore the temptation to sleep in on the weekend and leave the workout to the working days. But even half an hour of exercise--moderate intensity is fine, no need to exhaust yourself--every day goes a long way towards keeping you in shape and making you feel good, both mentally and physically. Here are three great tips to get the best out of your workout this weekend--whether you're staying home, hitting the gym or going for a run or a cycle ride with buddies. (Our favourite is taking the stairs, it's cheap, easy to integrate into your day and so effective).

Why you need to build strong shoulders

Strong and healthy shoulders are essential for almost all tasks (iStockPhoto)

Broad shoulders are a body image ideal that has been dished out to us over several centuries. Remember Michelangelo’s famous statue of David from the 16th century? Or more recently, David Beckham? But it's not jus about the way they make you look, strong and healthy shoulders are essential for almost all tasks and exercises we perform starting with our posture to carrying a backpack or doing a basic exercise such as the pushup. Here's how to get started.

Take the stairs for a cheap and effective daily workout. (iStockPhoto)

Take the stairs for a great cardio workout

Stair running is a cardiovascular exercise that focuses on key muscles in the lower body such as the calves, glutes, quads and hamstrings. It’s a well-rounded, lower body routine. The entire movement happens in a vertical plane and you drive it through your hips. Besides involving lower body muscles, it also engages the core since it is used to stabilise the upper body. Stair-climbing has an integral part of the endurance athlete’s workout. From avid trekkers and mountain climbers to ultra marathoners, many have integrated it into their weekly training routine for different reasons and have seen its benefits over time.

Are protein bars really good for you?

Do protein bars really make you healthy? (iStockPhoto)

Millions are looking to eat their way to fitness even if they can’t make time for exercise or other health activities. And in urban India, this means they’re buying and eating more protein snacks. This trend of choosing “better for you” products has led to a number of new product launches in the last three years. Across urban India, protein-infused bars, snacks (even chips) and drinks have flooded the stores, while the category has literally exploded online. But are they really any good? Find out.

