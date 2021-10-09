Three great workouts for your core, arms and calves

Hello and welcome to this week’s Lounge fitness update. Here at Lounge we have a bunch of talented fitness enthusiasts and writers who bring you excellent fitness writing week-in and week-out. These range from tips on training for specific sports, spotlights on isolation exercises and workouts, as well as fitness news that you might have missed.

This week, we have picked three excellent and useful fitness stories for you. An excellent mix of workout tips and health advice, these stories are sure to get you up to speed with your training regimen. Lounge writers spoke to fitness experts to bring you some of the best exercises for your core, calf muscles and your arms. So let’s get started.

Get some proper core definition with these workouts. (Istockphoto)

The best workouts for chiselled abs

In Lounge, we put a lot of emphasis on acquiring real strength, as opposed to superficial aesthetics. Nowhere is this debate more true than when it comes to acquiring six-pack abs. However, in this story, writer Shrenik Avlani argues that while core strength remains extremely important, there is no reason that you can’t put in the effort to get strong and get a chiseled look as well.

Avlani argues that it’s literally bad form to go into a self deprivation mode to ensure that your core muscles show. What is excellent practice, however, is to ensure that you take the correct nutrition, avoid unhealthy food and perform the exercises that hit each of your core muscles. As you get strong and the belly fat melts away, the abs will show. Read more on how to do it.

Why it's important to work on your calf muscles. (Istockphoto)

Why you need to work on your calf muscles

Did you know that the size and strength of your calf muscles can act as an indicator of whether you have a healthy heart? As Lounge fitness writer Pulasta Dhar says, “Well-built calves aren’t just for shorts days, but may also give you hints on muscle mass, resting heart-rate, stroke risk, and liver problems.

While you should go read the article to find out how that is so, here’s another reason that Dhar gives for ensuring you have strong calves. The calves and other muscles of your lower body are genetically designed to help you maintain your mobility. They are involved in most moves that you make in your daily life and also carry a lot of load when you’re in an upright position. All the more reason, then, for you to give these important muscles a good workout.

Toned arms are worth more than just your vanity. (Istockphoto)

The best workouts for stronger biceps and triceps

Just like your calves, your arm muscles, namely the biceps and the triceps are extremely important for your overall health and well-being. While well-toned and muscular arms are always good to flaunt, you need strong arms for practical reasons as well. As Shrenik Avlani details in this well-researched piece, you need your arms strong to be able to perform nearly every other exercise.

The key here is knowing the correct way to exercise your arms. To understand this, Avlani speaks to two Indian fitness trainers and also lists out three excellent arm workout variations that you should try. Go check it out!

