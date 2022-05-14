Three great fitness tips to power your weekend workouts

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend, we bring you the best of our Fitness stories from the week so that you can make better decisions regarding your training and get the most out of your workouts.

We have three excellent fitness tips for you this week. These include the best way to workout during the summer and make the heat work for you, how to train your oblique muscles to get rid of your love handles, and four great home fitness aids that you should be checking out.

How to get the most out of your summer workouts

The heat is unavoidable, but that doesn’t mean that you should be avoiding your workouts. After all, there’s always a way to manage your time in a way that you can avoid the worst of the day’s heat and still workout.

In fact, as Shrenik Avlani writes in this piece, you can actually use the heat to get more out of your training. As long as you hydrate well, and stay out of the sun, then you can acclimatise to the heat and lose calories and get better performance. Must read.

Get rid of your love handles by exercising your obliques

All of us would like a flat, muscular and strong core, but often go about it wrong. If you want a strong core, then you need to target specific muscles and choose the right exercises. This is especially true when you’re talking about the obliques.

As Pulasta Dhar writes, the oblique muscles on the sides of your torso are extremely important. This is not just for increasing your overall strength and mobility, but it is also important if you want to get rid of the folds of fat that ore often referred to as ‘love handles’. In this article, Dhar talks about the best exercises for this, along with accompanying videos to help you do them.

Four new home workout products

Even though gyms have re-opened and people have started going back to train, home workouts and home training is here to stay. And as more and more people opt for the comfort and convenience of working out at home, the fitness industry is going all out to provide them with excellent tools to get the most out of their training.

In this article, Shrenik Avlani writes about four such new fitness products that are taking the fitness world by storm. These range from complete home workout solutions to kettlebells that look like Thor’s hammer! Definitely worth checking out.

