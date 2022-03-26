Three great fitness tips for your weekend workouts

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge fitness roundup. Every weekend, we bring you a quick reminder of some of the best fitness and wellness stories that we’ve published through the week. Just, you know, in case you’d missed it!

This week we had three excellent stories focusing on three very different subjects. One of these is about the importance of isolation training, with a focus on the chest muscles. The other is an experiential story on choosing the sports bra that is right for you. Finally, the third story is about how you can build your fitness with just a staircase!

The best workouts for a strong chest

With the rise in the popularity of workouts such as HIIT, boot camps and CrossFit, one thing that is often neglected is good old fashion isolation training. However, when it comes to building muscle and strength, there’s no better way.

In this story, writer Shrenik Avlani writes about the importance of training your pectoral muscles. He also speaks to two of India’s top trainers to bring you a whole host of workouts that you can start with today!

Why you need the correct sports bra for your workouts

One of the most important points of consideration for women is choosing the right sports bra that compliments specific kinds of workout. However, due to a sheer lack of quality information, making an informed choice is often difficult.

Lounge fitness writer Sohini Sen changes that with this well researched guide to sports bras. She breaks up fitness activities into low, medium and high impact categories and then brings you the best sports bra in each class, while also talking about the things you need to look out for. A very useful read.

All you need is a staircase

There are any number of excuses that people bring up in order to justify missing their workouts. The most common excuses are the lack of access to a gym, no weights, or not having enough space to train.

Writer Pulasta Dhar demolishes all those excuses by presenting a fitness accessory that is available to everyone: a staircase. He goes through an amazing set of workouts that can be done with just the stairs—from cardio to strength. Well, what are you waiting for?