Three great fitness tips for your weekend workouts

Hello and welcome to another edition of the weekend Lounge Fitness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you a curated list of important fitness stories hat you might have missed through the week.

As always, we want you to succeed, and even excel at your fitness journey. And to this end, at Lounge, we attempt to bring you some of the best advice possible, so that you can make informed decisions about your health, training and nutrition choices.

How running changed my life

Those of you who are runners, know this feeling all too well: the thrill of arranging your training schedule according to the annual calendar of races; the aches, pains, tiredness and euphoria of completing a marathon; the bonhomie of fellow runners.

It’s been the same for writer Shrenik Avlani, who started running with the Tata Mumbai Marathon in 2009, and thereafter never missed a single year, until covid-19 brought an end to racing events. Read Avlani’s impassioned ode to the joys of running and fall in love with the sport all over again.

Why you need a workout buddy

There are some people who are happiest when working out on their own. They find it really easy to stay motivated to pursue their fitness goals, and highly methodical about it too. However, that’s not true for most of us. Ask yourself, just how many times have you put off your workout by a day or more just because you’d been feeling lazy?

This is where having a workout buddy comes in. As Shrenik Avlani writes, it’s been proved by research that having a companion who can workout with you can do wonders for your fitness. Avlani brings us the stories of a few people who’ve become workout buddies and then went on to form important friendships.

How fitness trainers are coping with online workouts

The job profile and skills of a fitness trainer is an important one. Not only is she the person who devises your health and nutrition timetable, but also the person who brings her knowledge to teach you the workouts that are right for you, while correcting your form and motivating you in the process.

With the covid-19 pandemic, and workouts moving online, trainers have had to adapt by picking up new skills. Basically, they have to do the same things as before, but now do so online. Writer Pulasta Dhar speaks to two trainers who’ve successfully made this transition.