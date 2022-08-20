Three great fitness tips for an active weekend

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you a selection of stories that have been published in Lounge the past week. In case you have missed the stories, well, here’s your chance.

Here at Lounge, we try to bring you the best advice from the world of wellness and fitness, so you can get the most out of your training as well as your downtime. With that in mind, here are some great stories to start you off on a healthy weekend!

Can you build muscle on a plant-based diet?

There’s plenty of misconceptions, as well as misinformation out there, when it comes to fitness nutrition. Much of this revolves around protein—an important component of our nutrient intake. Some of this discussion is often reduced to just empty posturing.

Nowhere is this more true than when it comes to athletes who are vegans. In this eye-opening piece, weight-loss coach and writer Jen Thomas tackles the question head on: can you train well while on a plant-based diet? She speaks to doctors and brings her own wealth of experience to bring you all the information you need.

How much alcohol is too much alcohol?

Everyone agrees that alcohol abuse is horrible, and that people should be mindful of this when they are drinking. What is less well known is the exact effect that alcohol has on the human body, even in moderate amounts. This is why, you come across advice that a glass of wine at the end of the day is good for you.

Well, a new comprehensive research project is demolishing such fuzzy views. Shrenik Avlani writes that it is becoming increasingly clear that alcohol is actively harmful for the human body and that it has close to zero benefits. You heard it right: steer clear of alcohol. However, you need to know why this is the case, and for that, you must read this story!

Why you should not do chest flys

Everybody is happy when it’s chest day. For a variety of reasons, ranging from strength to aesthetics, training the pectoral muscles is one of the most favourite things for any gym goer. And when it comes to chest exercises, one of the go-to moves is the chest fly, whether on a machine or with free weights.

The only thing: you shouldn’t be doing the chest fly. As Pulasta Dhar explains in this excellently-researched article, chest flys do more harm than good, and that there are infinitely better variants that do more for your chest muscles, and are easier on the joints. A must-read!