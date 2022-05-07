Three fabulous fitness tips for your weekend workouts

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup! Every Saturday, we bring you stories from our Fitness section that you may have missed during the week. As always, our aim is to bring you the best fitness and health advise, so you can get the most out of your training.

This week, we highlight three excellent stories on active fitness. The first is an important one on how regular exercise helps against diabetes, another on how you need to run strides for a better running technique, and a final one on the benefits of mastering the L-Sit. So read on!

How regular exercise can help you battle diabetes

Diabetes is one of the world’s great silent afflictions, a disease that in turn helps foster other diseases. As new research has shown, people with diabetes are much more susceptible to falling prey to other health conditions.

As writer Shrenik Avlani writes, research also shows that exercising regularly and maintaining one’s fitness can go a long way towards battling Type 2 diabetes. In this important story, Avlani talks to doctors and other health professionals to bring you the full picture.

Why you need to run strides for better running technique

There are many kinds of exercises that you can do in order to become a better runner and steer clear of injuries. One of the best ones is to run strides, a focussed method of running that does wonders for your technique.

In this story, running enthusiast Sohini Sen goes into the details of how to run strides and the benefits of doing so. She also spells out when you should run them and how to get the most out of them.

Strengthen your core and improve your stability with the L-Sit

There are excellent bodyweight exercises that address your core, other excellent exercises that activate your lower back muscles, and still others that strengthen your shoulders. If there’s one move that combines all three to powerful effect, it is the L-Sit.

In this story, writer Pulasta Dhar talks about the benefits of the L-Sit and how you can slowly train yourself to pull off this difficult move, by gradually building up to it. Backed by multiple guide videos, this will certainly get you to become an excellent L-Sitter!

Also Read: How to master the shoulder press for greater strength