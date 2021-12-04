Three excellent tips that you need for ultimate fitness

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge fitness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you some of the best workout tips from the week that you may have missed. These tips are designed to ensure that you get the most out of your workouts.

This week, we’re highlighting three stories that you must read to find out what’s new in the world of fitness. These range from a story on how to train to keep cycling injuries to a minimum to the best ways of caring for your muscles during winter workouts. So jump right in!

How to avoid common cycling injuries

As Lounge has reported many times in the past, cycling has emerged as a major fitness trend during the pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. As gyms open and people start returning to normal fitness schedules, many who took up cycling for fitness have now fallen completely in love with the sport. They are investing in better bikes and accessories as they look to take the sport to the next level.

In this story, fitness writer Shrenik Avlani says that people who are now pursuing cycling more seriously, need to train for the sport. After all, as he says, if you look at cycling as a fitness routine and not as a sport, then you will be opening yourself up to injuries. Read on as Avlani details the kinds of injuries you can expect, and how you can avoid them.

How women ultrarunners are setting the pace in India

Ultrarunning, or running distances longer than 50km (the upper limit can stretch to hundreds of kilometres), is a fairly new sport in India. This is a sport that doesn’t just require supreme physical fitness and conditioning, but also immense strength of mind.

In this wonderful story, Sohini Sen writes how a bunch of women athletes are leading the way in ultrarunning in India. Sen profiles three such athletes, how they prepare for their runs—both physically and mentally—and why women seem to be better placed than men to become ultrarunners. A must-read.

How to take care of your muscles in cold weather

The world of fitness is constantly evolving as more and more nuance is uncovered about how our bodies work, and how to maintain optimal physical condition. One such nuance is how to change your workout habits and stretching routines with the weather.

In this story, Pulasta Dhar writes about the importance of developing techniques to take care of your muscles during cold weather. As he writes, “you might feel that your muscles are more sore than usual, your joints achy and stiff, your range of motion limited and even your nerves getting pinched more easily.” Read on to find out what you should do to ensure that your winter workouts are as fun as ever.