The best fitness accessories for when you're travelling

The long queues at visa centres, struggles with visa appointments, and increased international bookings are all proof that leisure travel is well and truly back after the pandemic-enforced break. If you are prepping for your upcoming trip, it’s best to plan for your travel workouts, and ensure that you stay in shape whilst on the road. Here are a few accessories you should consider, to get in a workout of your choice whenever you find some time.

TRX: The TRX suspension training system is ones of the most popular workout accessories, not just in gyms, but also for fitness enthusiasts who travel frequently. For good reason. It is small and fits in a pouch the size of an iPad case and can be suspended even from the hotel room door for a decent workout.

You can perform a full body workout for all skill levels with the TRX suspension system, including some excellent and very advanced upper body and core workouts. You can also use it to pick up advanced body weight exercises such as TRX versions of the chest press, the chest fly, and the atomic push-ups. There are plenty of TRX workouts available for free on YouTube, but if you want a proper plan, you could get a subscription to the TRX Training Club. That gets you workout videos, tips and advice from fitness experts.

Hypervolt Go 2: This is my favourite travel accessory these days. Whether you workout or not, just the walking and long plane and bus transits while travelling invariably leads to tight muscles in the back and legs. The Hypervolt Go 2 is perfect to release the tightness and massage the tired muscles so you can sleep easy and pain-free, and your body is ready for the next day’s adventure. This travel-sized percussion massage gun was launched in India in early August, and comes with two massage heads, while the massage gun itself is in a very handy size. It’s perfect to fit into your carry-on baggage without taking up too much space or eating into your weight allowance.

Yoga mat: You might think I am crazy to ask you to carry something as bulky as a yoga mat on a holiday. But I am not talking about the entry level yoga mats made of cheap foam that come in log-like rolls. The good ones are thin, anti-skid and fold like a bedsheet. Perfect for hand luggage as well.

The yoga mat is a versatile accessory that you can use for much more than just yoga. You could do your floor exercises like burpees, sit-ups, push-ups and a lot more on the mat, and then use it for the beach or park to sit on and have a picnic lunch. It can also double up as a bed for your siesta after the said picnic lunch in the park or beach. Lululemon’s The Reversible (Un)Mat and Manduka EKO Superlight travel yoga mat are good options.

Shoes: No matter what you do, throw in a pair of sports shoes while packing for your trip. The simple presence of a pair of sports shoes opens up a lot of options for a workout. You could go running around the city you’re visiting, exploring it and getting a workout. In fact, plenty of enterprising running groups and travel agencies offer running tours at several European cities. It’s a great way to meet new people and also get first-hand information about a new place. You could also do the same on a cycle and see much more of the place in the same amount of time. The best part, walking in sport shoes is a lot more comfortable than most other footwear.

Hydration and protein supplement: It’s more important than ever to have proper hydration and protein supplement if you plan to workout while travelling. You end up walking a lot more while travelling than normally, and that itself is enough reason to sip on proper hydration supplements to compensate for the loss of salts and fluids. Protein bars can be used as a power snack through the day: check out The Whole Truth’s bite-sized bars. And for hydration, Fast&Up works great and if you find Nuun overseas, it’s worth giving it a try.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

