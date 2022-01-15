Stay fit and strong at home with these great workouts

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness weekend roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you the pick of the stories from our Fitness section, with each of the stories designed to help you progress on your fitness journey.

This week, we focus on three sets of workouts that will help you remain fit and strong while you’re at home. With the third wave of covid-19, going to gyms, or even for runs, is presently out of the question. So stay fit at home with workouts that require you to use just your bodyweight or some basic weights. Have fun!

Seven great home workouts to help you stay fit and strong

With the country in the firm grip of the third wave of covid-19, gyms are shut again. And given the highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, it’s probably not a good idea to go out at all. So your runs and open-air group workouts too will have to wait. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t be consistent with your fitness regime.

In this story, writer Shrenik Avlani lists out seven workouts you can easily do at home. These range from exercises using just your bodyweight to those that require minimal equipment like dumbbells and kettlebells.

The best strength workouts for runners

Before the third wave of covid-19 struck, things had been looking up for running events in the country. Marathons were beginning, and a whole slate of events were planned through January and February this year. But with the third wave of covid-19 putting paid to those plans, it’s another long wait for runners to do what they love.

However, every cloud has a silver lining. In this case, the enforced home-stay allows runners to focus on building their strength, away from preparing for races. In this story, Shrenik Avlani speaks to fitness experts on how runners should approach strength training and lays out a series of workouts that can help them with this. A must-read.

How to build muscle like Bruce Lee and Arnold Schwarzenegger

In the world of Hollywood, there aren’t too many actors who started out as athletes. However, some of them, like Bruce Lee and Arnold Schwarzenegger are equally famous for their films as they are for their sporting disciplines: martial arts and bodybuilding, respectively.

As Pulasta Dhar writes in this fascinating story, Lee and Schwarzenegger’s obsession with fitness meant that both ended up inventing new workouts and exercises. And you can incorporate them in your workouts as well. So read this story for a deep dive into legendary moves like the Dragon Flag and the Arnold Press, and how you can do them too.

