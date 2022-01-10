Seven great home workouts to help you stay fit and strong

With the third wave and restrictions looming large, it’s back to working out at home. Given the return of this pandemic uncertainty, it would be prudent to err on the side of caution and return to your home gym or outdoor workout routine in order to avoid catching the dreaded virus in its latest Omicron avatar.
As it is, most people’s fitness routines have changed a lot since the start of the pandemic. These days, it would take just a minor adjustment to return to a hybrid form of workout. You could head out for runs, walks and rides and supplement all that with strength training, yoga, stretching and mobility workout indoors. Moreover, people who previously did not exercise because they found going to the gym a chore, also turned to workouts due to the extra time they had while working from home.
Also Read: Get fit this year with three great home workouts
“The lockdown ushered in a change in the way we approach fitness… people have become more focused on increasing immunity levels and prioritising their physical and mental health. A section of people that have not had the time to incorporate a workout routine before are also now leveraging the convenience of at-home workouts to either get back into fitness or start their fitness journeys,” says Naresh Krishnaswamy, growth and marketing head, Cult Fit. Hence, a return to restrictions might be a blessing in disguise for those who might have let their exercise habit slip.
So keeping that in mind, here are seven workouts—some pure body weight while some a combination of cardio, weight and body weight training—to get you restarted with the home gym routine, again.
Also Read: How to do ab rollouts properly for a strong core
Workout 1: Bodyweight (10 rounds, 5 for beginners)
5 Pushups
10 Sit-ups
20 Walking lunges
Also Read: Should you depend on superfoods for your nutrition?
Workout 2: With dumbbells or kettlebells
Part 1 (4 sets):
10 Floor/bench press
10 Goblet squats
10 One-arm rows
5 minutes rest
Part 2 (4 sets):
20 Russian twists
20 Split squat jump
20 Deadbug
Also Read: Three great fitness tips for the New Year
Workout 3: Bodyweight (10 sets, 5 for beginners)
100m sprint
10 Squats
10 Pushups
45 Seconds rest
Start with the sprint. Where you finish the sprint, start squats and immediately drop down to perform pushups. Then rest 45 seconds and start with the sprint again.
Also Read: The five best fitness trackers you can buy
Workout 4: With dumbbells
30 Thrusters
40 Burpees
5 minutes rest
40 Pushups
30 weighted sit-ups
Also Read: How you can jump correctly by learning how to land
Workout 5: Bodyweight (10 rounds, 5 for beginners)
5 Jumping lunges
10 Pushups
20 Mountain climbers
10 V-ups
Also Read: Three great resistance band workouts
Workout 6: With dumbbells or kettlebells
500m run
20-15-10 reps of
Bent-over rows
Dumb-bell squats
500m run
20-15-10 reps of
Deadlift
Push press
500m run
20-15-10 reps of
Burpees
Sit-ups
Also Read: Why you need to do mobility exercises everyday
Workout 7: Bodyweight (10 rounds, 5 for beginners)
500m run before and after the 10 rounds.
12 Squats
6 Pull-ups
12 Pushups
6 Toes to bar/Sit-ups
Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.
Also Read: Can you build muscle and strength with bodyweight exercises?