Seven great home workouts to help you stay fit and strong

With the third wave and restrictions looming large, it’s back to working out at home. Given the return of this pandemic uncertainty, it would be prudent to err on the side of caution and return to your home gym or outdoor workout routine in order to avoid catching the dreaded virus in its latest Omicron avatar.

As it is, most people’s fitness routines have changed a lot since the start of the pandemic. These days, it would take just a minor adjustment to return to a hybrid form of workout. You could head out for runs, walks and rides and supplement all that with strength training, yoga, stretching and mobility workout indoors. Moreover, people who previously did not exercise because they found going to the gym a chore, also turned to workouts due to the extra time they had while working from home.

“The lockdown ushered in a change in the way we approach fitness… people have become more focused on increasing immunity levels and prioritising their physical and mental health. A section of people that have not had the time to incorporate a workout routine before are also now leveraging the convenience of at-home workouts to either get back into fitness or start their fitness journeys,” says Naresh Krishnaswamy, growth and marketing head, Cult Fit. Hence, a return to restrictions might be a blessing in disguise for those who might have let their exercise habit slip.

So keeping that in mind, here are seven workouts—some pure body weight while some a combination of cardio, weight and body weight training—to get you restarted with the home gym routine, again.

Workout 1: Bodyweight (10 rounds, 5 for beginners)

5 Pushups

10 Sit-ups

20 Walking lunges

Workout 2: With dumbbells or kettlebells

Part 1 (4 sets):

10 Floor/bench press

10 Goblet squats

10 One-arm rows

5 minutes rest

Part 2 (4 sets):

20 Russian twists

20 Split squat jump

20 Deadbug

Workout 3: Bodyweight (10 sets, 5 for beginners)

100m sprint

10 Squats

10 Pushups

45 Seconds rest

Start with the sprint. Where you finish the sprint, start squats and immediately drop down to perform pushups. Then rest 45 seconds and start with the sprint again.

Workout 4: With dumbbells

30 Thrusters

40 Burpees

5 minutes rest

40 Pushups

30 weighted sit-ups

Workout 5: Bodyweight (10 rounds, 5 for beginners)

5 Jumping lunges

10 Pushups

20 Mountain climbers

10 V-ups

Workout 6: With dumbbells or kettlebells

500m run

20-15-10 reps of

Bent-over rows

Dumb-bell squats

500m run

20-15-10 reps of

Deadlift

Push press

500m run

20-15-10 reps of

Burpees

Sit-ups

Workout 7: Bodyweight (10 rounds, 5 for beginners)

500m run before and after the 10 rounds.

12 Squats

6 Pull-ups

12 Pushups

6 Toes to bar/Sit-ups

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

