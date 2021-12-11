How to run better and other fitness tips

It’s another weekend, which means another roundup of fitness tips you can use from Lounge. Every Saturday, we bring you the pick of our fitness stories from the previous week that you may have missed. It’s full of expert advice and smart guides that will help you take your training to the next level.

advertisement

advertisement

This week is no different. It’s winter and weather’s getting quite chilly as the year draws to a close. This time of the year usually means two things. First of all, this is the season for marathons and other running events. And second, this is when people take stock of the past year and set new goals for the future. And out stories this week focussed exactly on these two things. Read on for more!

How to set your fitness goals for 2022

Ah, it’s New Year’s Resolution time! We all love to make those, and most of the time, we invariably fail to live up to our lofty ambitions. Nowhere is it more true than when it comes to fitness. We tell ourselves that we will work harder, eat better, be more consistent. All excellent goals, but then, why do we often fail?

advertisement

advertisement

In this excellent story, writer Shrenik Avlani speaks to fitness enthusiasts and coaches about why resolutions fail. He finds that most of the times this happens because we set the wrong goals, and therefore chase after the wrong dream. The best way to set a fitness goal for the New Year is to start slow and modest, and set tangible goals. Read on to find out how.

Two great shoes for your daily runs

You may be a pro-level runner or you may be the kind who loves running just for the heck of it. What’s common is the fact that you both need at least one pair of simple, do-it-all running shoes for your daily runs. Forget about fancy carbon-plated shoes, this is about familiarity and comfort.

advertisement

advertisement

Running enthusiast and writer Sohini Sen has the perfect recommendations for you. She tries out two new everyday running shoes—the Adidas Ultra Boost 22 and the Asics Dynablast 2—over a few weeks to bring you an authentic review of what works and what doesn’t.

The best exercises for improving your running technique

We’ve all been here before. We love to run, and we think just strapping on a pair of running shoes and heading out on the track is enough. And then we find out the painful way that like everything else, running correctly, with a proper technique, is an art. It’s something you need to work on.

advertisement

advertisement

As Pulasta Dhar writes in this insightful story, much of this technique depends on how well-conditioned your body is. And to ensure your best physical condition, you need to work out. No, running is not exercise, it’s a sport. And to prepare for this sport, you need to exercise. And Dhar has just the right workouts for you. Read on to find out more!