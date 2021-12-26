How to get a good workout when you're travelling

This is something I always used to worry about—how do I stay true to my fitness routine when I’m travelling? And I’m sure this is something that often crosses your mind too. Whether we’re training in a gym or at home, there’s usually gear that we can call on: dumbbells, barbells, exercise balls, what have you. But it’s impossible to travel with them, and personally, I’m not the kind of person that seeks out a gym in the city I’m travelling to. So how do you still workout?

The answer to this, of course, is quite simple. Get resistance bands. This is something that I can now vouch for. Ever since I bought a couple of resistance bands of different weights last year, it’s like a whole other world of fitness routines have opened up. As I’ve written before, I’ve incorporated training with just bands into my weekly workout regime, and my workouts have all been the better for it. And now, as I am finally travelling, bands have again been a boon.

The point is, it’s easy to travel with bands. Just bind them up into as tight a coil as you possibly can, throw them into your suitcase, and you’re ready to go. Now, if your weekly workout split involves you training specific muscle groups every day, then you can do so with bands. There are some excellent routines out there in YouTube which show you how to target your arms, shoulders, back and legs using just bands. Me, I usually opt for full-body workouts when I’m working out with bands. This is especially true when I’m travelling, as I wouldn’t want to spend longer than 30-40 minutes on a workout. The way I figure it, if I’m travelling, I should break from my normal routine.

The other thing I incorporate into my travel training is to alternate band workout days with HIIT sessions. These are easy to do as you don’t need any equipment to do them. And a short, sharp 20-minute burst of HIIT can be exhilarating and fill you with enough energy and drive for the way. It’s also a great way to improve your cardio training. So that’s my training secret when I travel. It’s totally worth it.

