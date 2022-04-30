How to develop strong shoulders and other great fitness tips

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you a reminder of some of the best fitness stories published in Lounge this past week. Here at Lounge, our aim is to get you the best fitness tips possible, so you can make real gains in your training.

This week we published some fun stories. These include one on the best workouts for when you’re travelling, how to master the shoulder press, and a list of four great international marathons that you could participate in this year.

The best workouts for when you’re travelling

Few things can disrupt your training routine as much as travel. Face it, we’ve all been there, and with travel slowly returning to our lives, this is a reality that we need to plan for. It is a bit lame, though, to blame travel for losing your fitness, because that’s not how it needs to be.

As writer and intrepid traveller Shrenik Avlani details in this piece, there are multiple ways to remain active and fit while you’re travelling. And no, this doesn’t mean that you have to carry your weights around with you and pay hefty extra luggage fees. From bodyweight to resistance band exercises, Avlani covers them all here. So read on, and have fun!

How to master the shoulder press for greater strength

Shoulder workouts are extremely popular, probably second only to chest workouts. And while we’re on shoulder workouts, the most popular exercise in this set is the shoulder press. As Pulasta Dhar writes in this piece, it’s with good reason. The press activates not just your deltoid muscles, but also those of the neck and upper back.

All the more reason, then, for you to learn how to do the shoulder press correctly. And also learn the many different variations of the press, and their specific benefits. In this story, Dhar outlines six different types of the shoulder press, along with videos to help you master them better.

Start training for these four great international races

In the Lounge Fitness section, we have covered in past stories how running is a great way to stay fit. We have also carried stories on how you should train if you want to get better at running and also avoid injuries.

However, because of the pandemic, you didn’t have much choice by way of marathons to actually train for. Well, now you do. In this fun story, writer Shrenik Avlani gives the lowdown on four great international races that you can participate in this year. So start training, and get ready to travel!