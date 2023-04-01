Here's the perfect guide for your weekend fitness The Lounge Fitness roundup is here with some great tips that will help you get the most out of your workout /health/fitness/heres-the-perfect-guide-for-your-weekend-fitness-111680270825053.html 111680270825053 story

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend, we bring you a pick of the fitness stories published through the week in Lounge. In case you missed any of them, well, here’s your chance to read them!

At Lounge, we believe in bringing you useful fitness advice that can help you get better results from your training routine. With that in mind, this week we have a story on how to workout in the summer months, why walking is good for you, and a list of easy exercises that will be good for the health of your shoulders.

How to stay fit during summer

Just as there is no one workout that is suitable for everyone, similarly there is no one workout which is equally effective all year round. As the summer heat starts to bite, you will need to adapt and change the exercises that you have been doing all winter.

In this story, writer Shrenik Avlani lists out the various ways that you would be harming your body if you didn’t adapt for hotter temperatures. With expert tips from fitness coaches, this is the definitive how-to. Read it here.

Walking 8,000 steps once or twice a week cuts mortality risk

We have written before on how the ‘10,000-steps’ rule is basically an old marketing gimmick, one which isn’t really the silver bullet to fitness that people claim it to be. However, that doesn’t mean that stop walking and moving.

In fact, new research has found that people who walk intensively at least a few days every week, dramatically increase their life expectancy. This is especially true for senior citizens. Basically, you need to walk. Read about it here.

Why you need to do these exercises for your shoulders

We all know how important it is to care for our shoulder muscles. However, what is less understood by fitness enthusiasts is the importance of working out our shoulder blades, which are technically bones!

In this fascinating piece, writer Pulasta Dhar outlines the importance of exercises that engage the scapula, i.e. the shoulder blade. And he also shows how this can be very easily done, by moderately tweaking exercises that you probably do everyday! Read the story here.