Get the most out of your workouts with these great tips

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every Saturday, we bring you some of the best fitness stories that we’ve published through the week, so you can get the most out of your training. This is advice that’s going to make you fitter, healthier and better at achieving your fitness goals.

This week, we have three great stories for you: on how to become a better swimmer, how to use rest days to maximise your gains, and leg exercises that’s going to banish pain and injuries. Let’s dive right in.

Five advanced drills that will make you a better swimmer

We’re coming to the end of the swimming season, but that isn’t reason enough for you keep getting better at swimming techniques. After all, there’s hardly a better all-round workout than a good swim, so you might as well be the best you can be.

With that in mind, Lounge fitness writer Shrenik Avlani brings you five excellent drills that will help you transition from an intermediate swimmer to an advanced one. These are difficult drills, so don’t try them if you’re a newbie. But if you want want take your skills to the next levels, you need to learn these.

Why you need to rest to achieve your fitness goals

We’ve all been there: working out, non-stop everyday of the week, thinking that the more you exercise, the better will be the gains. Well, nothing could be further from the truth; in fact, if you don’t factor in rest days, you will see zero results, and get injured to boot.

Shrenik Avlani speaks to expert fitness trainers to bring you the science behind having at least two rest days factored into every week of workouts. Find out what you’ve been doing wrong, and how you can rectify it.

The three exercises you need to do for healthier legs

There’s nothing hotter, and healthier than strong, muscular legs. In fact, as we have pointed out earlier, the strength of your legs is a great indicator of your overall health. Never ever skip leg days in your workout routine.

But just bulking up your legs isn’t enough. You also need to work on your mobility and flexibility, as well as care for your joints and bones. With this in mind, Lounge fitness writer Pulasta Dhar talks about three exercises that you must include in your leg day workout. Have fun!