Get the most out of your leg day with these three workouts

I probably shouldn’t need to be telling you this, but here goes: don’t ignore leg day!!! It may seem like a no-brainer that you should be training your lower body just like your arms or your chest. But the sheer number of times I’ve seen people strutting around in gyms doing bicep curls and totally ignoring their legs is astounding. Strong glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps and flexible hips are where it’s at people.

Now, with that in mind, here are three sets of complete lower body workouts that you should try. Whether you’re using a gym or if you’re working out at home, these workouts are perfect for you. The first one uses a full complement of heavy weights that you’ll find at a gym, the second one uses just one dumbbell, and the third one is with resistance bands. So, get cracking!

Training with heavy weights: In my opinion, you need to include a large amount of strength work in your weekly workout split. It’s no different when it comes to training your lower body. This set of exercises from Jeff Cavaliere of Athlean-X makes for a perfect set of strength workouts, especially if you’re using a gym and have access to things like barbells. Cavaliere goes through specific workouts targeting the hips, the glutes, the quads and the hamstrings here. You’re going to totally feel the burn.

Training with light weights: Now, lifting heavy is not the only way to train. That’s just one method out of many. And you should change up your workouts every now and then, for a variety of reasons. If you want to inculcate a sense of athleticism into your training, you need to switch between lifting heavy weights, lifting light weights, and sometimes working with just your body weight. With this in mind, I would like you to try this workout from Chris Heria. In this follow-along, he shows how to get a really good lower body workout with just one dumbbell.

Training with resistance bands: I absolutely love resistance bands. Not only are they a great alternative to weights (especially if you’re travelling and don’t want to miss on your training), but they are especially good to increase your overall range of motion (ROM). Apart from this, it’s always a good idea to break your weight training once in a while to train with bands, as doing so helps ease the strain on your joints, without sacrificing anything by way of training. This set of 12 exercises from Fit Gent hits every part of your lower body, shows the correct form for these exercises, and also helps you understand which muscles you’re hitting.

