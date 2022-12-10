Get fit this weekend with these excellent workout tips and tricks Welcome to the Lounge fitness roundup where we give you the best workout tips so you can get the most from your training /health/fitness/get-fit-this-weekend-with-these-excellent-workout-tips-and-tricks-111670607471791.html 111670607471791 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge fitness roundup. Here at Lounge, we publish some of the best stories on wellness and fitness; our goal is that you are always getting the most out of your fitness routine. The trick is to make your effort count, and we are here to help you with that.

For the weekend, we bring you a roundup of the best fitness stories published on the site this week. These include advice on whether you should exercise when you’re ill, how to do a very special kind of pull-up, and how you can get the most fitness benefits by staying consistent.

Should you sweat it out or rest when you are sick?

The covid-19 pandemic has brought into focus just how much we should value our health. But as things have slowly but surely returned to normal, how many of those lessons will stick? This is certainly something to think about when it comes to going to the gym, especially if you’re feeling under the weather.

Lounge’s fitness expert and weight loss specialist Jen Thomas weighs in with a very simple test about whether you should workout when you’re ill. Take the “neck test”. Don’t know what that means? Read on to find out.

How to master the scapular pull-up

The pull-up, along with the pushup, is a key move to increase your back strength. However, many people develop shoulder troubles while trying to execute the move. However, what if there was a way to do the pull-up which takes the pressure off the shoulder and engage the back muscles only.

Enter the scapular pull-up, which does just that. In this very useful story, writer Pulasta Dhar takes you through a step-by-step guide on mastering the scapular pull-up. As he puts it, changing the regular pull-up to a scapular pull-up just involves a small tweak, but it’s crucial that you do it right. Read on to find out how.

Begin your fitness journey with these five great workouts

Even if you are extremely keen on staying fit, it is often easy to lose focus or lose the inspiration to workout. This can happen due to a variety of reasons, but remember, there is always a way back. And that way back to consistency is by taking it slow.

In this story Pulasta Dhar outlines the key exercises—some of which are actually as easy as they are effective—that you should always do, everyday. You may even just workout for five minutes, but the trick is to do it slowly and consistently. To that end, Dhar brings you five workouts that will help you do exactly that.

Also Read Start your journalling journey in 2023