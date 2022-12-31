Get fit and strong in 2023 with these great fitness tips In the final Lounge fitness roundup of the year, we tell you how to set goals for 2023 and how ultra athletes train for maximum fitness /health/fitness/get-fit-and-strong-in-2023-with-these-great-fitness-tips-111672316634995.html 111672316634995 story

Hello and welcome to the final fitness roundup of the year! Yes, 2022 will soon be history, and we wish you a very happy and fit 2023! We hope that you made the most of our in-depth coverage of fitness issues and training regimens through the year. As ever, there’s nothing we’d love more than to make a real difference to your fitness journey.

We wrap up the year by spotlighting three excellent fitness stories that we published this past week. They range from a roundup of the main fitness trends of 2023, a hands-on account of how ultracyclists train, and, finally, the best way to set fitness goals for the new year! Have fun!

How to set fitness goals for 2023

People say that new year’s resolutions are important. However, we believe that the real way to make a positive difference to your health and wellbeing is to have solid goals. Now, everyone can’t set the same fitness goals, as everyone’s requirements are different.

This is why fitness writer Shrenik Avlani spoke to some of the top fitness coaches in India to bring you an in-depth look at how to set fitness goals. We’re sure that if you follow the advice, you will be fitter than ever in 2023.

How ultracycling athletes train for maximum fitness

One of the best ways to set fitness goals for yourself is to start playing a sport. Now, your sport of choice can be something as simple as cycling, or as challenging as ultracycling. The point is, when you play a sport, your specific fitness needs come to the fore.

With this in mind, writer Shail Desai spoke to three of India’s top unltracycling athletes to find out how they’re training for the challenging Race Across India (it will be held in March). Read on and be inspired by the athletes’ dedication to crafting the best versions of themselves.

10 fitness trends that defined 2022

Fitness trends are funny things. Every year, there’s something new. Sometimes, a pre-existing trend becomes bigger, while at other times, a fitness trend fades into oblivion. The thing is, this is a sign that people are always willing to try out something new, just to see for themselves what the fuss is about.

As Shrenik Avlani writes in this fascinating piece, there were several trends in 2022 that fell into each of the three categories. These ranged from new tech like carbon fibre running shoes to new obsessions like using a continuous glucose monitor. Who knows, some of them may even be relevant in 2023!