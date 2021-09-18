Five great fitness stories that you shouldn't miss

Hello and welcome to the Lounge fitness update. Here at Lounge we have a bunch of talented fitness enthusiasts writing stories that you can use. These range from tips on nutrition, spotlights on specific exercises and workouts, as well as fitness news that you might have missed.

This week, we will look at five stories that you should read to get a better sense of the wide world of fitness options out there. These range from HIIT workouts and relieving anxiety through exercise to how to train for an Ironman.

Some HIIT workouts to get your heart beating. (Istockphoto)

Two great HIIT workouts

Last Sunday, Bibek Bhattacharya, a fitness enthusiast and editor of the Fitness page, wrote a guide showcasing two excellent HIIT workouts that you should try. These workouts are a great way to increase your stamina and also to burn calories. Both workouts are follow-alongs that you can find on YouTube, and you can slot them in easily for the days that you’re not doing any strength training.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Can an active lifestyle preserve your mental health? (Istockphoto)

Can exercise prevent anxiety?

Here at Lounge, we not only give you workout routines that will help you on your fitness journeys, but also look at fitness as a part of your general wellbeing. Last week, an important new research was published, that looks at how you can keep anxiety at bay with the help of an active lifestyle. We wrote about it, while also referencing other stories that we’ve published that look at the connection between fitness and other lifestyle issues like mental health, cognitive health and aging.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Focus on your fitness, not how you look. (Istockphoto)

Why it’s important to be fit rather than look fit

Fitness writer and expert Shrenik Avlani writes about how we often get taken in by how we look, rather than how we feel. He writes that fitness has no correlation with how you’re supposed to look. As athletes prove, you can look and weigh different from what society tells you and still be supremely fit. Have a read to find out more!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

How to train for an Ironman. (Istockphoto)

How to train for an Ironman

Last month, athlete Kaustubh Radkar participated in three Ironman races in Europe. This brought his tally up to 28, the most for an Indian. In this story, Radkar opens up to writer Shail Desai about how he trains for the races. The last year and a half has been tough for everyone, including athletes. So Radkar is using his knowledge to help others remain fit and resilient through the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Balance is life. (Istockphoto)

Why your balance is important

We take up fitness for a variety of reasons. These range from wanting to be stronger and faster, to look leaner. But have you ever given a thought to your balance? In this story, writer and fitness enthusiast Pulasta Dhar looks at the science of balance, and what your sense of balance can reveal about your health and life expectancy.

Also Read: Do these stretches for better flexibility and mobility

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT