Why you need to do these workouts this weekend

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend we bring you a curated list of some of the best fitness and wellness stories that we’ve published in the past week. Here at Lounge, we want you to get the best from your training, and we seek to bring you the best advice to help you do so.

This week, we have three excellent stories for you. One of them looks at how yoga teachers keep up their practice and get better at what they do. Another story looks at four popular “superhero” workouts that you should be doing. And finally, we discuss the “Copenhagen” family of exercises. So, let’s jump right in.

Have you ever tried an asana and failed to perform it utterly? Have you been reduced to an inelegant mess of uncoordinated arms and legs? Has this made you think of giving up on yoga? If failure has made you want to give up your yoga practice, we’ve got news for you.

As writer Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran writes in this delightful piece, even the best yoga instructors go through this awkward phase. The trick is to persevere. If you do yoga, or follow any form of fitness activity, for that matter, this is a story that you must read. Click here to read.

In a world that has been overrun by too many superheroes vying for your attention, it would make sense that they will enter the fitness world too. Fortunately, at least in this case, some famous superheroes lend their names to exercises that will literally do wonders for you.

In this fun story, writer Shrenik Avlani brings you four exercises, that are similar to the iconic moves of famous superheroes like Spider-man. Ranging from extremely easy moves to really difficult ones, the one thing they all have in common is that they are kick-ass. Click here to read.

Sometimes, when it comes to fitness, people only end up focusing on vanity muscles, like the chest (pectorals), or the butt (glutes) or the arms. However, in your quest for the perfect physique, you should not forget about some vital muscles that you need to strengthen.

One of those are the adductor muscles of the hips, that are key to your balance and mobility. In this story, writer Pulasta Dhar writes about a set of exercises that are used for groin injury rehab work by athletes. Called the “Copenhagens”, read the story to find out why you need to do them too. Click here to read.

