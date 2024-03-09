3 great tips on how to overcome post-workout pain Get pain free and stronger this weekend with these excellent fitness tips on how to manage soreness, avoid injuries and care for your health /health/fitness/fitness-workout-exercise-weekend-injury-squats-111709887011288.html 111709887011288 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup! Every weekend, we bring you a roundup of important fitness stories that you may have missed. Here at Lounge, we care deeply about your fitness journey, so we try to bring you the best training advice out there.

This week, we’re focusing on pain. From muscular soreness after a workout, to shoulder pain and how to use the simple squat to assess he health of your muscles and joints, we have some great stories for you. Let’s dive in!

If you workout regularly, chances are injury is something that you’ve had to contend with fairly often. While it is possible to reduce the chances of injury by ensuring that you do the correct warmup exercises and by perfecting your form, it’s a good idea to actively monitor your body.

Which brings us to this story, about a specific kind of shoulder injury called the ‘swimmer’s shoulder’. As you can tell from the name, this is an injury that is common amongst swimmers, but then again, anyone with an active lifestyle can fall prey to it. In this story, writer Pulasta Dhar tells you how to spot it, how to treat it, and, even better, how to avoid it!

Sore muscles are a part and parcel of a good workout. But while the old adage of ‘no pain, no gain’ usually holds true, suffering from prolonged soreness isn’t going to add to your gains either. You will have to be smart about it.

This is why this story by author Shrenik Avlani is so useful. Read on to find out what exactly causes this soreness, and how to differentiate between good soreness and bad. He also speaks to trainers and medical experts about smart ways to manage and minimize the soreness. A must read!

One of the best ways to assess whether you have a physical imbalance, or if you are suffering from a lack of strength in any part of your body, is to do a squat assessment. Chances are, if you’ve ever visited a physio, you’ve had to go through this.

And, as Pulasta Dhar writes here, there is a good reason why this is commonly used. In this story, Dhar takes you through common imbalances and muscular weakness that you can spot when doing a squat, and how you can fix them.

