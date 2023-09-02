3 great fitness tips to help you maximise your gains In this week's Lounge fitness roundup, we bring you stories from the world of sports plus some expert tips on how to get the most out of the gym /health/fitness/fitness-workout-exercise-gym-abs-111693553308831.html 111693553308831 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend, we bring you our pick of the best health and fitness stories that we’ve published through the week. In case you missed them the first time around, here’s your chance to read them.

At Lounge, we care for about your fitness journey, and our aim is to bring you the best advice possible so you can see results from all the hard work you put in. This week, we have two sports-related stories, one on football, and the other on running, that will help you understand how athletes train and what you can learn from then. We also have a story on the best gym machines for a core workout.

Now that the football transfer season is over, clubs have started their seasons, it’s a good time to look back on what happens during the pre-season in terms of conditioning and fitness training for elite footballers. This is something that we can all learn from.

With this in mind, writer Shrenik Avlani speaks with Indian Super League team FC Goa’s trainers and doctors to show how footballers’ health, training and conditioning is finetuned by clubs. A fascinating read.

India’s track and field athletes are making waves around the world. Especially as we build towards the Asian Games towards the beginning of next year, this is the time when athletes are training in order to make their best efforts.

But what about star athletes who hit a rough patch and are now working hard to make a comeback? In this inspirational story about Jinson Jhonson, writer Arun Janardhan charts the runners brilliant international form before succumbing to a serious injury and then covid-19, and how he’s working back to peak fitness. A must read.

The core muscles are vital to overall fitness training. A strong core provides the ideal base of strength for the entire body, and sculpted abs look great too. So however you look at it, you need to build a strong core.

But how do you do so using the standard gym machines? In this useful story, writer Pulasta Dhar takes us through three excellent machines and what is the best way to use them to train your abs.

