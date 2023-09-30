Get fitter and stronger this weekend with these great tips Welcome to the Lounge Fitness roundup. This week we bring you tree excellent tips on how to get the most out of your training /health/fitness/fitness-weekend-workout-exercise-bodyweight-111695995388173.html 111695995388173 story

Hello and welcome to yet another edition of the Lounge Fitness tracker. Here at Lounge, we publish useful and fun fitness and wellness stories everyday. And every weekend, we bring you a pick of the best stories we carried in the past week.

We care for your fitness journey and we want you to have access to the best advice you could possibly get, in order to get better results from all the hard work that you put in training every week. So, here’s our pick of this week’s stories and we hope you have a fun and active weekend.

The fitness world can sometimes be a little too judgmental about things, whether it be particular exercises, or nutrition. When it comes to the latter, the current seems to be carbohydrate rich food. The received wisdom, promoted by many fitness influencers, is that carbs are bad for you.

As writer Shrenik Avlani shows in this well-researched story, this couldn’t be further from the truth. The thing is, carbs are vital to the functioning of the human body, as the numero uno source of energy. Read on to find out how carbs are good for you, and how you should tailor your diet to ensure you’re getting exactly the right amount.

There is one thing that we at Lounge firmly believe in, and that is, the best way to figure out a fitness regime is to tailor it around a sport that you like to play. While that isn’t always possible, it is actually the ideal way to ensure that your fitness goals are tangible and attainable.

This story is a great example. Writer Shail Desai charts how an ultrarunner trained with the specific goal of completing a difficult, multi-day high altitude marathon in Ladakh. While very few of us will ever try to do something similar, there is much we can learn about how to train.

If there are two fantastic body work exercises that everyone swears by (and secretly hates) they are burpees and mountain climbers. The latter is actually deceptively simple, but it only gives you the correct results if you do it with the right form.

In this excellent story, writer Pulasta Dhar talks about why mountain climbers are such a crucial exercise, and the different ways you can use it. Whether for a warm up or as a part of the main workout, this is an exercise you need to have in your arsenal.

