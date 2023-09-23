Stay active this weekend with the Lounge fitness roundup From getting your diet right to buing the most useful fitness tracker, the Lounge fitness roundup is here with some great training advice /health/fitness/fitness-weekend-strength-training-nutrition-111695382431331.html 111695382431331 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Here at Lounge, we take your fitness journey very seriously, and it inspires us to bring you the best and latest advice on training, nutrition, and wellbeing. In this weekly roundup, we bring you a selection of the best stories published on our site that you may have missed.

And it’s no different this week, with a mix of stories on sports nutrition, activity trackers and some heavy duty training advice. Whether you want to know about the benefits of a plant-based diet, the best smartwatches, or why you need to start crawling, read on!

At the age of 36, Novak Djokovic shows no signs of slowing down. This much was clear when he won a gruelling US Open final against Daniil Medvedev to win a record 24th career Grand Slam title. What is the secret to his astonishing levels of fitness and longevity?

As writer Sumit Chakraberty says in this excellent story, one of the reasons is his diet and approach to nutrition. Chakraberty writes how Djokovic used to fall ill during the beginning of his career, costing him tournaments. He then turned things around by changing to a mostly plant-based diet.

These days, if you want to take your fitness journey seriously, you need to access your physical data. And the way to do it is to use a fitness and activity tracking watch. This has become the go-to for all levels of fitness training, from the casual person to the elite athlete.

In this useful piece, writer Shrenik Avlani lists the best options out there, from Apple to Garmin and all points in between, and which one would be the correct option for you. Do read this excellent buying guide.

As children, we lead a naturally active life, but as we grow older we tend to get progressively more sedentary. In some cases, we give up things we used to do as children, like crawling, as soon as we learn to walk.

However, as writer Pulasta Dhar shows in this fascinating article, crawling is something we need to re-learn as part of our fitness routine as adults. Doing so boosts the coordination between our upper and lower bodies and also makes us stronger. Check out this story to learn how you can incorporate it into your training.

