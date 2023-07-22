3 great fitness tips for the weekend warriors The Lounge Fitness roundup is back with three great tips to help you get the most out of your training /health/fitness/fitness-weekend-exercise-workout-111689924896917.html 111689924896917 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every week, we bring you the best fitness stories published in Lounge, so in case you missed them the first time around, you can read them now! At Loungewe value your fitness journey, so we try and bring you the best advice you could use.

This week is no different. Our crew of specialists bring you a wide bunch of stories, to one about the importance of sleep, to one on how to ensure you manage to walk the daily 10,000 steps, and finally, on how to retain your muscles as you grow older. Enjoy!

This is a subject that we cannot stress enough. You need to sleep a good 7-8 hours everyday, no matter what your age. It’s simple: If you don’t sleep well, you are leaving yourself vulnerable to a whole host of health issues.

And, as writer Shrenik Avlani says in this piece, it’s not just that. According to doctors and fitness coaches, without enough sleep, you will not see the same benefits from your workouts. Avlani also busts a few myths and misconceptions about the amount of sleep our bodies need in the story.

By now, everyone knows about the 10,000 steps that people need to walk everyday, in order to maintain their health. While the jury is still out whether this is actually helpful or is just a branding exercise, there’s no getting away from the fact that walking is good for you!

In this story, writers Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran and Jayanthi Madhukar weigh in on the importance of walking, and talk about some interesting things that people are doing online to make this a fun activity. And once you make something fun, there are fewer chances that you will skip it.

Aging is a fact of life. But you know what, so should be fitness! In our hyper-commercialised society, fitness pursuits are seen as a young person’s game, and anyone over the age of 40 is expected to just give up and grow soft.

As weight loss expert Jen Thomas writes in this story, nothing could be farther from the truth. She writes about how men and women experience a natural loss in muscle mass in middle age. However, this rate can be nearly nullified with the right training.

