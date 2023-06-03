3 great fitness stories to motivate you this weekend If you are looking for some motivation to have an active weekend, then you must read these three tips on how to supercharge your training /health/fitness/fitness-ultramarathon-lat-pulldown-back-strength-foam-roller-workout-111685714776215.html 111685714776215 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend, we bring you a selection of the best stories that we published in the previous week. So in case you had missed out, here’s a chance to read them.

Here at Lounge, we care deeply for your fitness journey, and our writers try to bring you the best advice possible that will help you see real gains and also help you lead a healthy, injury-free life. This week we have three stories that we would like to highlight, including one of lat pull down variations, one on foam rollers and one on the best way of preparing for a gruelling multi-day day marathon.

The lat pull down machine is a common sight in every gym. And it is a fantastic tool to try the most basic pull technique to get a stronger back. And it’s very easy to use too! However, it’s easy to get bored of it, and so, we’re here to help.

In this story, writer Pulasta Dhar talks about the importance of adding variations to the lat pull down technique. Not only does this add an extra challenge, but it also keeps your pull day fun and useful. Click here to read.

A foam roller is a wonderful thing. It’s the best way to give yourself a massage and extremely useful in easing out the tension from tight muscles and get some relief from soreness.

However, as Pulasta Dhar writes in this story, there are some areas of your body where you should not use a foam roller. Like the lower back. Dhar takes you through some of the reasons why you might be suffering from a lower back pain, and what to do about it. It’s an extremely useful story, so click here to read.

Ultramarathons are the ultimate test of ability and conditioning for any runner. And when that marathon takes place over six days in the Sahara Desert, it becomes a gruelling test in endurance and fortitude.

In this story, writer Shail Desai speaks to runner Mahasweta Ghosh, who became one of very few people to complete the Marathon des Dables in Morocco last month. Ghosh describes her experience of the run, and how she trained for it. If you are lacking motivation to be active, this is one piece that you should read.