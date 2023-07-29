3 great tips that will supercharge your fitness If you want to lead an active life that is free of aches and pains, then you need to check out these three great tips /health/fitness/fitness-tips-weekend-squats-weight-loss-111690542105226.html 111690542105226 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend, we bring you a selection of the best fitness stories we’ve published through the week; just in case you missed them the first time around. Here at Lounge, we take your fitness journey very seriously, so we aim to provide the best advice you can use.

And it’s no different this week. We’d like to highlight three stories, including one on the efficacy of fitness supplements, one on the best way to hit your weight loss goals, and one on the importance of performing the deep squat. So, enjoy the stories and have a great weekend.

Having an active lifestyle is all the rage right now, and while that is exactly how it should be, we often forget that fitness is also a multi-billion dollar industry. And one of the key components of that is the market for fitness supplements, from protein isolates to BCAAs (branched chain amino acids).

But just because they exist, does that mean that you actually need them for better gains? This is a bit of a grey area for most fitness enthusiasts, so writer Shrenik Avlani speaks to doctors to find out the efficacy of three of the most popular supplements out there.

You’ll find plenty of advice out there on how to lose weight and feel fit and look trim. But what about what comes afterwards, that is, how do you ensure that you don’t gain all the weight back? This is arguably a harder task and needs discipline.

But as writer Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran states, this is also a matter of knowing what red flags to look out for. In this extremely useful story, she speaks to personal trainers and doctors to bring you the tips you should follow.

The squat is one of the building blocks of a fit and healthy life. Not only does doing this greatly aid your mobility, it is also a great exercise for strengthening your hips. But did you know that there is a variation that is even better?

As writer Pulasta Dhar says in this story, it is the deep squat. A deep squat does all the things that a normal squat does, only, it does it better. In the story, Dhar takes you through a step-by-step progression to mastering the deep squat. This is something that you should definitely try!

