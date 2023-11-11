Fitness roundup: How to have an active weekend In the latest edition of the Lounge fitness roundup, we tell how to exercise in a polluted city and the difference between aerobic and anaerobic exercises /health/fitness/fitness-pollution-weekend-aerobic-anaerobic-111699669214657.html 111699669214657 story

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Lounge Fitness roundup. Every weekend we bring you a selection of the best fitness stories that we have published through the week. Here at Lounge, we take your fitness journey very seriously, and so we try to bring you the best possible advice to help you train better.

And it is no different this week. We have two extremely useful stories for you, from how to workout in a polluted city, to the best way to mix aerobic and anaerobic exercises in your training regimen.

New Delhi has been in the news over the past week due to the dangerously high levels of atmospheric pollution in the city. It’s become so bad, that schools may break for winter holidays earlier than usual. The air has been a toxic blend of particulate pollutants, a foul, life-threatening concoction.

But the situation in the rest of the country isn’t much better. As Shrenik Avlani writes in the story, every major city in the country has pollution levels that are within the danger zone. So, if you are a running enthusiast, or just generally like being active outdoors, how would you go about it? Read this excellently researched story to find out.

These days, leading an active life comes with an influx of a tidal wave of data, measured and supplied by your phone or smart watch. This has certainly made a lot more literate about what fitness means with regard to your heart rate, VO2max and sleep cycle metrics. While you should learn how to use all this data to better tailor your lifestyle, you also need to know a more basic thing about health and fitness.

As Pulasta Dhar writes in this excellent story, it is knowledge of the basic difference between aerobic and anaerobic exercises. Knowing the difference will help you find the perfect blend between the two, ensuring that you are both burning calories and improving your cardiovascular health, while also building muscle and strength. A must-read.

